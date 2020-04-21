Global Tantalum Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
Tantalum is an element of the periodic table with the symbol Ta, and atomic number 73. Tantalum finds use as an industrial metal due to its properties of capacitance, hardness, corrosion resistance, and high heat resistance. Tantalum is available in the form of wire, sputtering target, and rod, and compounds as nanopowders. Tantalum is usually found in the compound form and is not available in nature as a free element. The most common tantalum mineral is columbite or tantalite. Both tantalite and columbite have the same mineral structure.
Major factors driving the market growth include the growing demand for tantalum in electronics industry and extensive use of tantalum alloys in aviation and gas turbine. However, the market faces certain drawbacks, due to the detrimental effects of tantalum powder, which may act as a roadblock to the tantalum market growth.
Africa is the largest revenue generating segment. Africa is the largest source of tantalum. Africa accounts for 50% of the global tantalum production.
The global Tantalum market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Tantalum volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tantalum market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
H.C. Strack
Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry
Duoluoshan Sapphire Rare Metal
Fogang Jiata Metals
Metallurgical Products
ULBA Metallurgical Plant
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Chemical Refining
Electrolysis & Fabrication
Metalworking
Anode Powder and Wire
Superalloy
Sputtering Targets
Segment by Application
Capacitors
Carbide Cutting Tools and Wear Parts
Turbine and Aircraft Structural Parts
Medical Implants
Optical Coatings
Thin Film Resistors
