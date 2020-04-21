Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tantalum market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Tantalum Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Tantalum market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Tantalum Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Tantalum market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Tantalum market.”

Tantalum is an element of the periodic table with the symbol Ta, and atomic number 73. Tantalum finds use as an industrial metal due to its properties of capacitance, hardness, corrosion resistance, and high heat resistance. Tantalum is available in the form of wire, sputtering target, and rod, and compounds as nanopowders. Tantalum is usually found in the compound form and is not available in nature as a free element. The most common tantalum mineral is columbite or tantalite. Both tantalite and columbite have the same mineral structure.

Major factors driving the market growth include the growing demand for tantalum in electronics industry and extensive use of tantalum alloys in aviation and gas turbine. However, the market faces certain drawbacks, due to the detrimental effects of tantalum powder, which may act as a roadblock to the tantalum market growth.

Africa is the largest revenue generating segment. Africa is the largest source of tantalum. Africa accounts for 50% of the global tantalum production.

The global Tantalum market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tantalum volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tantalum market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

H.C. Strack

Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry

Duoluoshan Sapphire Rare Metal

Fogang Jiata Metals

Metallurgical Products

ULBA Metallurgical Plant

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Chemical Refining

Electrolysis & Fabrication

Metalworking

Anode Powder and Wire

Superalloy

Sputtering Targets

Segment by Application

Capacitors

Carbide Cutting Tools and Wear Parts

Turbine and Aircraft Structural Parts

Medical Implants

Optical Coatings

Thin Film Resistors

