Global Wine Vinegar Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Wine vinegar is either made from red or white. Cooks use vinegar for many purposes such as; pickling, deglazing pans, marinating meats, making sauces and is found in certain desserts. Red wine vinegar is commonly used in the Mediterranean countries, being a common staple in most French homes. There are several different qualities of red wine vinegar. The longer the wine vinegar matures, the better it is. Most red wines can be matured up to two years. White wine vinegar is a moderately tangy vinegar that French cooks use to make Hollandaise and Bearnaise sauces, vinaigrettes, soups, and stews. Its also an excellent base for homemade fruit or herb vinegars.

Wine vinegar is made from diluted red or white wine through a two-step process over the course of a couple of months, or up to two years. The first process of alcoholic fermentation uses yeasts to turn natural sugars into alcohol and carbon dioxide, which turns the wine from sweet to sour.

Fermentation must take place in wooden barrels, vessels, that allow the carbon dioxide to escape, but preventing outside oxygen from coming in. This gives the wine its best flavoring while stabilizing it and increasing oxidation.

This report focuses on Wine Vinegar volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wine Vinegar market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Pompeian

Lucini Italia Company

Heinz

Sparrow Lane

Colavita

Holland House

Spectrum

O Olive Oil

De Nigris

Bertolli

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Red Wine Vinegar

White Wine Vinegar

Segment by Application

Culinary

Beverages

Diet and Metabolism

Folk medicine

Household

Other

