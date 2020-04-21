How Coronavirus is Impacting Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2025

The global Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

The following manufacturers are covered:

4M Carbon Fiber Corp (United States)

Advanced Carbon Products (United States)

Applied Sciences (United States)

Cytec Engineered matieerials (United States)

Hexcel Corporation (United States)

Lemond Composites (United States)

SGL Automotive Carbon Fibers (United States)

Teijin Carbon America (United States)

Toray Composite matieerials America (CFA) (United States)

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites (United States)

Zoltek Corporation (United States)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PAN-Based Carbon Fiber

Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber

Carbon Fibers Based on Other Precursors

Segment by Application

Aerospace and Defense

Sports and Leisure

Wind Energy

Automotive

Pressure Vessels

Construction and Infrastructure

Electrical and Electronic

Oil and Gas

Other

