How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Health & Beauty Market Price Analysis 2019-2025

Summary

The UK Health & Beauty Market 2019-2024 report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the health & beauty market (including forecasts up to 2024), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on health (OTC medicines & other health) and beauty (babycare, bathroom toiletries, cosmetics, dental care, haircare, men’s toiletries, paper products, fragrance, skincare, and other beauty). Consumer data is based on our 2019 How Britain Shops survey, using a panel of 10,000 nationally representative consumers.

UK health & beauty spend is forecast to rise by 8.8% out to 2024, equating to an additional 2.0bn. Volume growth will remain subdued as shoppers become more conscious about their consumption and rein in unnecessary purchases.

Scope

– Shopper penetration has fallen across all demographics with just 65.3% of UK consumers buying health & beauty in the past year.

– General merchandisers and clothing specialists are expected to be the biggest winners out to 2024, with their share of sector spend rising, while department stores will suffer due to store closures

– Skincare is forecast to continue to outperform overall sector growth, with spend expected to rise by 12.8% over the next five years as a demand for clean beauty alternatives fuel growth

– Online is the fastest growing channel for UK health & beauty purchases, with 37.2% of UK health and beauty shoppers purchasing via the channel last year

