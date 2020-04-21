Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive After Market 10-year Automotive After Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report

Assessment of the Global Automotive After Market Persistence Market Research recently published a market report which offers valuable insights pertaining to the various factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the Automotive After market through the forecast period (2019-2029). The study takes into account the historical and current market trends to predict the course of the Automotive After market in the upcoming years. Further, the growth opportunities, drivers, and major challenges faced by market players and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Automotive After market are discussed in detail.

Regional Outlook The team of analysts at PMR, track the major innovations and developments within the Automotive After market sphere in various geographies. The market share, size, and value of each region are discussed in the report along with explanatory graphs, tables, and figures. Competitive Outlook This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments of leading companies operating in the Automotive After market. The major changes that are likely to occur in the business models of several companies post the COVID-19 pandemic is also highlighted in detail. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report. Product Adoption Analysis The report offers valuable insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product. key players are providing innovative services such as mobility and telematics services, which in turn create opportunities to generate revenue and account for growing share of the automotive aftermarket. There is a huge potential for automotive aftermarket in countries such as the U.K, Russia, France, Italy, Spain, China and India. Automobile companies are expanding their business in these countries, which is expected to drive the growth of automobile aftermarket over forecast period.

The automotive aftermarket report contains the global scenario of this market discussing detailed overview and market figures. The research report analyses the industry growth rate, industry capacity, and industry structure. The report analyses the historical data and forecasts the automotive aftermarket size along with key factors driving and restraining the market growth.

The automotive aftermarket market can be segmented into two major types into channels and vehicle age. The automotive aftermarket can be segmented on the basis of its channel into two major categories namely authorized channels: such as single-brand repair shop & multi-brand repair shop and independent channels: such as franchise workshops, automotive centers, and independent repair shops. On the basis of vehicle age the automotive aftermarket can be segmented into three major categories namely vehicle age 0-4 years, vehicle age 4-8 years and vehicle age over 8 years. The market can also be segmented geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

The automotive aftermarket across the globe is expected to show a substantial growth in CAGR, from 2013 to 2019. There is a significant increase in the automotive aftermarket market because it reduces repair and maintenance cost per vehicle.

The key drivers of this market include emerging market in Europe and Asia Pacific, cost advantage and increasing demand for high quality brand, which are biggest revenue generator for the market.The key restraint to this market is legal issues, which is hindering the growth of automotive aftermarket.

Some of the key players in the automotive aftermarket are ABS Friction Inc., ADVICS North America Inc., Bosch Brake Components LLC, Honeywell, Fritec, Link Engineering and Centric Parts among others.

The automobile industry is working to make sure that end-users can access reliable, cost-effective maintenance and repair services. These benefits of automotive aftermarket increase value of service to the customer.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are: North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others

Key features of this report Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Automotive After market dynamics

Latest innovations and key events in the industry

Analysis of business strategies of the top players

Automotive After market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)

Critical Market Information Enclosed in the Report:

Current and future prospects of the Automotive After market in different regions

Product portfolio analysis of leading players in the Automotive After market

Market share comparison and detailed analysis of various segments of the Automotive After market

Competition landscape analysis

Major trends expected and COVID-19 pandemic influence on the growth of the Automotive After market

Doubts Related to the Automotive After Market Catered to in the Report:

What is the estimated value of the Automotive After market in 2029? Why are market players inclined towards expanding their presence in region 2? How have technological advancements impacted the growth of the Automotive After market? Which regional market is expected to present a range of opportunities for market players in the Automotive After market? How are market players aligning their operations to fulfill the swelling demand for the Automotive After in region 3?

