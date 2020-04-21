Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Medical Device Cleaning Market and Forecast Study Launched

Medical Device Cleaning Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Medical Device Cleaning Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Medical Device Cleaning Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

COVID-19 Impact on Medical Device Cleaning Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Medical Device Cleaning market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Medical Device Cleaning market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

One of the highlighted trends of the world medical device cleaning market could be complying with Quality System Regulations (QSR) and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 13485 regulations. A manufacturer of medical devices may even be required to establish documented cleaning requirements. Such trends are expected to augment the growth rate of the market in the next few years.

As per QSR 1, each manufacturer should establish and maintain procedures to avoid the contamination of products by substances that could be expected to adversely affect their quality. According to QSR 2, each manufacturer should establish and maintain procedures for the removal or use of manufacturing materials so that they are limited or removed to a volume that does not affect the quality of the device adversely.

Expert researchers authoring the report anticipate the international medical device cleaning market to be classified into pre-cleaning, manual cleaning, automatic cleaning, and disinfection cleaning according to type of process. Within this segmentation category, the disinfection market could register a larger growth in terms of revenue. In 2017, disinfection garnered a revenue of approximately US$0.5 bn and a share of 40.4%.

By type of instrument, the international medical device cleaning market could be segmented into surgical instruments, endoscopes, and ultrasound probes.

Regionally, the international medical device cleaning market is foreseen to be segregated into the Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Latin America, and Europe and Japan. As per the analysis of the report, a major revenue share of the market could be secured by North America throughout the course of the forecast timeframe. In 2017, the region earned an around US$0.4 bn.

The report profiles nine important players of the worldwide medical device cleaning market, viz. 3M Company, Cantel Medical Corporation, Ecolab, Inc., Getinge Group, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Steris PLC, ORO Clean Chemie AG, and Ruhof Corporation. Each player is evaluated in detail along with company share analysis to provide a comprehensive study of the competitive landscape.

