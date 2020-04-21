Liquid Handling Technology Market Professional and In-Depth Industry Analysis to 2025 by Top Key Players – AutoGen, Danaher, BioTek Instruments

Global Liquid Handling Technology Market valued approximately USD 4 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.70% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The rising trend of adopting automation and robotics is projected to drive market growth. High investments in drug discovery, clinical trials, and life science research are expected to further contribute to industry progress Use of microarrays has greatly influenced gene expression, protein interactions, and genotyping studies. Less laboratory space requirement and efficient use of consumables, such as expensive reagents, have increased the significance of small-sized high-throughput liquid handling workstations. Demand for high-throughput liquid handling technology can enable effective miniaturization of workflow processes and this is anticipated to further enhance market offering.

According to Regional analysis North America dominated the market due to adoption of advanced instrumentation technology in research. Major players in the region have been observed collaborating with well-established universities and research centers in Europe. Large customer base in the form of academic and research institutes in Europe has attracted key players to expand their distribution in these countries. However, strong developments registered by emerging countries in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic sectors is projected to drive the Asia Pacific market. High investment in the life science sectors, including clinical diagnostics, drug development, microbiology, advanced healthcare, and omics research, by countries such as Japan and China is anticipated to accelerate growth.

Liquid Handling Technology Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Liquid Handling Technology Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision.

Liquid Handling Technology Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Liquid Handling Technology industry. It provides market estimation and forecasting of the Liquid Handling Technology market for the period of 2018 to 2025, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM).

