Marine Lighting Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2027

The global marine lighting market was valued US$ 1.61 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3.08 Bn by 2027, with a CAGR growth rate of 7.7% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The shipbuilding activities are growing across the globe, especially in the markets such as China and the US, owing to the increasing number of travelers and trade activities. The increasing shipbuilding activities across the globe are expected to influence the growth of marine lighting solutions positively.

The List of Companies

DRSA Ensto Group HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Hella Marine) Innovative lighting ITC Marine Lumiron, Inc. Lumitec LLC NJZ Lighting Technology Co., Ltd. Phoenix Products LLC The Carlisle & Finch Co.

Energy efficiency and durability have emerged to be the most popular trend in the global marine lighting industry. The ship owners are also focusing on integrating energy-efficient solutions to reduce the operating costs and improve the overall efficiency of the vessel. In a ship, lighting accounts for ~25-40% of the total electricity consumption, and therefore there is a strong focus on improving the efficiency to reduce the operational costs. Companies operating in the market are focusing on offering energy-efficient lighting solutions to attract more customers and gain a more significant market share. Durability is another trend for the marine lighting market owing to the environment in which the light operates. Companies such as Hella and Ensto Group are strongly emphasizing on offering energy-efficient and durable marine lighting solutions. Therefore, the demand for energy-efficient and durable lighting solutions is expected to grow among the end-users during the forecast period.

The global marine lighting market by application was led by the compartment and utility segment in 2018. When operating a vessel at night, it is vital for operators to maintain the capability to see underfoot, devoid of losing their night vision with a harsh, bright glare. Thus, utility light is required to illuminate deck areas as well as passageways, improving a boat’s safety and overall ambiance. Further, boat utility lights can help direct light to precise areas requiring special attention.

The global marine lighting market based on end-user is segmented into the commercial ship, passenger ship, and others. In commercial ships, lighting solutions play an important role in navigation, safety, and operations. In passenger’s vessels, the design of the lighting solutions should match the interior and exterior design of the ship to make the ambiance appealing. The marine lighting solutions are known for their high energy consumption. Therefore, there is a shift of focus toward adopting energy-efficient solutions among the end-user segments. The marine lighting market by end-user is estimated to be dominated by commercial ships throughout the forecast period.

FAQ

What are reasons behind Asia-Pacific marine lighting industry growth?

Factors such as presence of significantly large number of marine fleet owners as well as presence of prominent ship builders across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to provide numerous profitable business opportunities for the market players during the coming years. Subsequently driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific marine lighting industry growth.

Where marine lighting are mostly used?

Compartment and utility owing to their large scope for functional as well as decorative applications especially across commercial ships have resulted in their considerably large application in the marine lighting market.

Which technology of lighting are commonly used for marine lighting across different marine vessels?

LED continues to dominate the marine lighting market by technology owing to its low energy consumption and ability to endure vibrations onboard marine vessels. The LED technology based lighting accounted for more than two fifth of the total market by technology

