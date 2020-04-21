Maritime Logistics and Services Market Analysis By Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast To 2027

The ships functioned by civilian crews to transport cargo from one place to another through seaways is known as maritime logistics and services. The increase in free trade agreements and an increase in seaborne trade between various countries is the primary factor which is fueling the growth of the maritime logistics and services market. Moreover, the rising economic conditions of different countries paired with the increase in import and export are further driving the growth of the maritime logistics and services market.

The “Global Maritime Logistics and Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the maritime logistics and services market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of maritime logistics and services market with detailed market segmentation by type, system, ship type, operation. The global maritime logistics and services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading maritime logistics and services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the maritime logistics and services market.

The reports cover key developments in the maritime logistics and services market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from maritime logistics and services market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for maritime logistics and services market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the maritime logistics and services market.

The report also includes the profiles of key maritime logistics and services market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

A.P. Moller

Maersk

China Ocean Shipping Company Limited

CMA CGM LOG

Evergreen Marine Corp.

Hapag-Lloyd AG

Hyundai Merchant Marine India Private Limited

Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A

Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd

Pacific International Lines Pte Ltd

YANG MING Group

The report analyzes factors affecting maritime logistics and services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the maritime logistics and services market in these regions.

