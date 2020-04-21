Massive growth in adoption of portable consumer electronics is leading WiGig market

The major factors aiding in the swift growth of the WiGig market are the rising sale of portable consumer electronics and surging demand for high-speed internet connectivity. From $1,078.7 million in 2018, the market is projected to grow to $4,386.1 million in 2024, at a 27.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). Developed by Wireless Gigabit Alliance, WiGig is a set of 60 GHz connectivity protocols, allowing data transfer at speeds of up to 7 Gbps. As it has a range of only 10 meters, a router must be placed near the device to offer seamless connectivity.

Under the product segment, the categories of the market are consumer electronics, network devices, and others, which includes video conferencing systems, convenient public kiosks, and smart antennas. Among these, consumer electronics was the leading category during the historical period (2014–2018). This was a result of the rising demand for high internet speeds in tablets, TVs, smartphones, and laptops. The growing popularity of portable consumer electronics is also among the significant factors driving the WiGig market growth.

On the basis of technology, the WiGig market is bifurcated into integrated circuit (IC) and system-on-chip (SoC). Of these, the SoC category dominated the market in 2018 because of the growing penetration of smartphones in India and China. Therefore, semiconductors manufacturing firms are entering the smartphone SoC niche, owing to the easy integration of WiGig on SoCs, which allows for faster internet services. Even during the forecast period, the SoC technology will generate higher revenue in the market, compared to IC.

Apart from helping make calls, several portable consumer electronics feature messing service, media applications, and Wi-Fi port. Among the primary reasons for their surging adoption is the launch of improved devices and increasing disposable income, which gives people more spending power. Further, due to the availability of the 802.11ad band of WiGig, which enables fast data transfer, consumer electronics manufacturers are integrating the technology in their devices. For example, in 2017, the Asus ZenFone 4 Pro, which has both gigabit LTE and 802.11ad Wi-Fi features, was launched by ASUSTek Computer Inc.