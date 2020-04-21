Microcatheters Market Surge in Demand for to Bolster the Growth by 2030 | Boston Scientific Corporation, BTG International Ltd., DePuy Synthes

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Global Microcatheters Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global microcatheters market is estimated to be US$ 222.3 Mn in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2030.

The prominent players in the global microcatheters market:

ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD., Boston Scientific Corporation, BTG International Ltd., DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Medtronic, Merit Medical Systems, Penumbra, Inc, Stryker, Teleflex Incorporated and Terumo Medical Corporation.

Scope of Report:

The growth of the microcatheters market can be attributed to several factors such as growing target patient population of cardiovascular diseases, neurovascular disorders, and cancer, growing number of Ambulatory Care Centers & Office Based Labs (OBL) and increasing focus on R&D by Key Players. Moreover, improved hospital infrastructure in developed countries, rise in medical tourism and increase in advantages of minimally invasive procedures are expected to drive the microcatheter market during the forecast period.

To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives and various product launches. For instance, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. launched Merit Pursue Microcatheter, a small distal microcatheter designed for pushability and trackability through small and tortuous vessels.

Regional Analysis:

Several countries, namely Brazil, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, India and other developing countries have emerged as essential contributors to global medical tourism industry. China and India are lucrative markets and moreover, new product launches & product enhancements are factors that are further driving the microcatheter market in Asia Pacific. Multiple factors have been responsible for attracting patients to tour worldwide for medical treatments. India is one the fastest growing country in the APAC region, owing to medical tourism in this region. India offers wide range of surgeries at low cost compared to US & European Region.

Cardiovascular surgeries, Cardiac Bypass, Heart valve replacement & Angioplasty surgeries are most commonly performed surgeries and attract medical tourists. Healthcare facilities in APAC regions are also growing and attracting many market players to launch products for different applications in this region. For instance, Gurbet plans to register SeQure and DraKon microcatheters in next two years in Australia, China, India, Japan, Korea, Singapore and Vietnam. Moreover, new technologically advanced products like steerable microcatheter by Sumitomo Bakelite are under clinical trials in Japan.

Table of Content:

6. GLOBAL MICROCATHETERS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT

1. Diagnostics Microcatheters

2. Delivery Microcatheters

3. Aspiration Microcatheters

4. Steerable Microcatheters

7.GLOBAL MICROCATHETERS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT DESIGN

1. Dual-Lumen Microcatheters

2. Single-Lumen Microcatheters

8.GLOBAL MICROCATHETERS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLCIATION

1. Oncological Application

2. Urological Application

3. Peripheral Vascular Application

4. Cardiovascular Application

5. Neurovascular Application

6. Other Applications

