Microprocessor Market Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact Analysis May Witness Shift in Major Growth Drivers | Intel, Qualcomm, Apple, AMD

A microprocessor is a computer processor that incorporates the functions of a computer’s central processing unit (CPU) on a single integrated circuit or at most a few integrated circuits. The microprocessor is a multipurpose, programmable device that accepts digital data as input, processes it according to instructions stored in its memory, and provides results as output. It is an example of sequential digital logic, as it has internal memory. Microprocessors operate on numbers and symbols represented in the binary numeral system.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Microprocessor industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost has competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Microprocessor production technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.

Chinas Microprocessor industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international Microprocessor large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, it can only produce some low-end product, although the new production lines is increasing, the high-end product is still relying on import.

Intel accounted for 62.34% of the Global Microprocessor sales market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 12.04%, 7.88% including Qualcomm and Apple.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

The Microprocessor market was valued at 63800 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 80200 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Microprocessor.

