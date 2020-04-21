Network Monitoring Equipment Market Projected to Experience Major Revenue Boost During the Period Between 2019-2025

Growth Prospects of the Global Network Monitoring Equipment Market

The comprehensive study on the Network Monitoring Equipment market provides crucial insights to the stakeholders who are vying to solidify their presence in the current and future market landscape. The various factors that are likely to shape the course of the Network Monitoring Equipment market over the next decade are thoroughly analyzed in the report. The study represents the market share in terms of US$ XX Mn/Bn and volume (XX units).

The report splits the global Network Monitoring Equipment market based on product type wherein a complete analysis of the various products including, product 1, product 2, product 3, and product 4 is provided. The market share of each product, the adoption rate, pricing analysis and more is included in the report along with accurate tables, graphs, and figures. The market is further segmented on the basis of end use and tracks the scope of each end use over the stipulated time frame. The various end uses covered in the report include end use 1, end use 2, end use 3, and end use 4.

The report addresses the following queries pertaining to the Network Monitoring Equipment market:

How has the development of end use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Network Monitoring Equipment market? Why are region 1 and region 2 anticipated to witness a significant growth during the forecast period? Are consumers leaning away from purchasing products that are manufactured using conventional techniques? Why are the sales of product 2 higher than product 1? Is there any development in terms of product innovation in the Network Monitoring Equipment market?

Application analysis

The presented study dissects the global Network Monitoring Equipment market on the basis of application and provides accurate data related to the size, share, and revenue growth of each application over the forecast period.

The quantitative and qualitative analysis of the market scenario in different regions and key success factors impacting the growth of the market in each region is provided in the market study. The different regions covered in the report include:

Key Players

The prominent players in the global network monitoring equipment market are Gigamon, NetScout Systems, VIAVI Solutions (Viavi), APCON, Garland Technology, Juniper Networks, Big Switch Networks, Zenoss, Network Critical, Corvil, CALIENT Technologies, and Netgear, among others.

Regional Overview

Geographically, North America is expected to create potential and new revenue models for the network monitoring equipment manufacturers. Ongoing technological advancements in the region and digital transformation of various industry verticals in the U.S. and Canada are the key growth factors for the global network monitoring equipment market in North America. Furthermore, North America is the early adopter of industrial revolution 4.0 technologies and systems, which is also supporting the demand for the network monitoring equipment in North America. Further, due to presence of global automotive companies in Europe, the network monitoring equipment market has huge market potential and expected to create potential growth opportunities for the network monitoring equipment manufacturers. Moreover, Asian countries such as India, China, and Japan are taking initiatives to promote foreign direct investment and making favorable business conditions for the investors. Such factors are positively supporting the growth of the network monitoring equipment market in Asia Pacific. In parallel, due to rising adoption of connected devices, smart device, and advanced in MEA and Latin America, the MEA and Latin America region will create new business opportunities for the network monitoring equipment manufacturers.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Network Monitoring Equipment Market Segments

Global Network Monitoring Equipment Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017

Global Network Monitoring Equipment Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for the Market

Global Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Network Monitoring Equipment Market Solutions Technology

Network Monitoring Equipment Value Chain of the Market

Global Network Monitoring Equipment Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis for the Global Network Monitoring Equipment market includes:

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan Market

China Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance

Essential findings of the market study:

A detailed analysis of the consumption and purchasing patterns in various regional markets

Scope of innovation in the Network Monitoring Equipment market in the upcoming years

Impact of technology on the production of Network Monitoring Equipment over the forecast period

Insights related to recent developments in the Network Monitoring Equipment market such as mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships.

Assessment of the current and overview of the pipeline research and development projects

