New Study: Global Medical and Research Grade Collagen Industry Trend and 2027 Forecast Report

The Global Medical and Research Grade Collagen Market accounted for US$ 495.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 884.2 Mn by 2027.

Leading Medical and Research Grade Collagen Market Players:

Under the application segment, the bone graft segment accounted for the largest share in the global medical and research grade collagen market. The adoption of bone grafting surgical procedures to replace missing bones and repair bone fractures which are extremely complex, and pose a significant health risk to the patient is gaining wider acceptance in the orthopaedic field. Collagen is used in bone grafts as it has a triple helical structure which makes it a very strong molecule. This makes it an ideal bio-material to replace broken bones, without compromising on the structural integrity of the skeleton. The rising use of bio-materials such as collagen in the preparation of bone grafts is expected to drive global medical and research grade collagen market.

Collagen is the major fibrous protein in the extra-cellular matrix and connective tissues. More than 80% of the skin is composed of collagen. Collagen is also the main component of the ligaments and tendons. Collagen can be used as a biological skin substitute. Biological properties such as low antigenicity, no toxicity and minimal biodegradation make it a favorable biomaterial in applications such as reconstructive surgeries. Collagen scaffolds have been widely used in the field of tissue engineering. However, the poor mechanical property of collagen scaffolds has limited its applications in tissue engineering and reconstructive surgery to some extent. To overcome this shortcoming, collagen scaffolds are being cross-linked by chemical or physical processes or modified with natural or synthetic polymers and inorganic materials. Collagen is used to form a matrix of regenerating tissues for treating burn injuries, and growing damaged tissues. The rise in the aging population across the world, and growing incidences of age related diseases such as osteoporosis, arteriosclerosis, cancer etc. is expected to drive the market for bio-materials such as collagen used in reconstructive surgeries.

