Next Generation Sequencing Services Market Analysis by Technology, Functions, Deployment, Leading Suppliers, Technological Innovations, Key Parameters & Future Insights to 2025
Global Next Generation Sequencing Services market report is deep study of the present market dynamics. It consists of the detailed study of current market trends along with the past statistics.
Top Key Players :
Illumina, Inc.; Eurofins Genomics; BGI; GENEWIZ Germany GmbH., Novogene Corporation, and others.
Next Generation Sequencing Services Market Segmentation :
By Type :
NGS Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2025)
Human Genome Sequencing
Single Cell Sequencing
Microbial Genome-based Sequencing
Gene Regulation Services
Small RNA Sequencing
ChIP Sequencing
Other Gene Regulation-based Services
Animal & Plant Sequencing
Other Sequencing Services
NGS Services Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2025)
Pre Sequencing
Sequencing
Data Analysis
NGS Services End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2025)
Universities & Other Research Entities
Hospitals & Clinics
Pharma & Biotech Entities
Others
By Regions :
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
A significant development has been recorded by the market of Next Generation Sequencing Services market, in past few years.
The report also lends understanding on competition analysis featuring leading players and their contribution towards achieving relentless strides in securing sustainable returns in the Next Generation Sequencing Services market, despite cut-throat competition.
The Next Generation Sequencing Services market report supplies business outlining, requirements, contact information and product image of important manufacturers of Next Generation Sequencing Services market.
On global level Next Generation Sequencing Services industry segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and regions. Regional Next Generation Sequencing Services Market segmentation analyses the market across regions such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Middle East & Africa, South Africa, Southeast Asia, and South America.
