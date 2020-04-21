North America Epinephrine Market Segmentation By Qualitative And Quantitative Research Incorporating Impact Of Economic And Non-Economic Aspects By 2027

The North America epinephrine market is expected to reach US$ 1,598.99 Mn in 2027 from US$ 841.86 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the fast growth of auto-injector production in North America and the growing prevalence of anaphylaxis cases in the North American region. Whereas, lack of availability of epinephrine drug is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Anaphylaxis is a severe, life‑threatening allergic reaction characterized by symptoms such as skin redness and itching, swallowing and breathing difficulties, wheezing, rapid breathing rate (tachypnoea), accelerated heart rate (tachycardia), and falling blood pressure. It may involve multiple systems of human body. Anaphylaxis is caused by exposure to an allergen (foods, insect stings, or medicines) that is recognized as a non-self by a human body.

The incidence of anaphylaxis is increasing, as per Allergy Facts by the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, and more than 50 million Americans experience different types of allergies every year. Moreover, it also lists allergies as the sixth-leading cause of chronic illness in the US and the most common health issues in children. In 2015, 8.2% of adults and 8.4% of children were diagnosed with hay fever. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, in the last few years, hospital visits have also increased due to food allergic reaction. According to Food Allergy Research & Education, ~32 million Americans are living with life-threatening food allergies, and there are 200,000 visits to the emergency room every year due to food allergies. Allergies put an economic burden on healthcare systems in many countries; for example, according to Allergy Facts, the annual cost of managing the cases of allergies is more than USD 18 billion in the US. Anaphylaxis requires immediate medical treatment, and it can turn lethal if not treated properly. ~90–100 Americans die every year due to anaphylaxis caused by insect stings.

Therefore, the demand for epinephrine is expected to increase during the forecast period.

The rising number of the anaphylaxis cases in North America is expected to drive epinephrine market growth as Americans are more prone to allergy and infections. As in other North American countries, US faces a continuous and significant increase in the number of anaphylaxis cases. This rising number of the anaphylaxis cases and the growing pharmaceutical industry in the country create a lucrative opportunity and the presence of an established market for epinephrine.



NORTH AMERICA EPINEPHRINE– MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Epinephrine Market – By Product Type

Prefilled Syringes

Auto-Injectors

Ampoules and Vials

North America Epinephrine Market – By Application

Anaphylaxis

Superficial Bleeding

Respiratory Disorders

Cardiac Arrest



North America Epinephrine Market – By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



North America Epinephrine Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico



Companies Mentioned

Mylan N.V.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

ALK-Abelló A/S

Abbott

Kaleo, Inc

BIOPROJET

Medeca Pharma AB

Novartis AG

Erythpharm

