North America POS Software Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 – AccuPOS, Clover Network, Dell, Honeywell International, Infor
The POS Software market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 3,718.6 Mn in 2018 to US$ 10,171.9 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.
Rise in the concept of promoting electronic payments pertaining to rising digitalization and need to provide hassle-free service on real-time basis to end users are the major drivers propelling the growth of the POS software market. Nonetheless, the integration of advanced technologies such as biometric in POS and the development of mobile POS are drive the growth of the POS software market. Vendors of POS software are highly focused on offering advanced solutions and services to its customers, which is significantly driving the global POS software market. The advantages of POS for cashless payments are fast and reliable transactions, offline connectivity, standard payment processing rates, secure payments, EMV payments, and responsive customer support. Countries including Egypt, Russia, and Indonesia are embarking on the cashless journey, which would also play a role in driving the market for POS. Therefore, with the increasing conceptualization of cashless transaction pertaining to rising digitization, the POS software market growth is likely to accelerate in the near future.
In the era of continuous technological development, the POS software is expected to be introduced in new technologies for the benefit of diversified industries. The biometric POS systems might include machines that can be equipped with either a biometric module or biometric cards. Therefore, the development of authentication options for making payment through mobile POS is also gaining traction. This factor is likely to drive the POS software market. The North America POS software market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. The POS software then helps businesses organize this information and synchronize and distribute it to different departments—marketing, sales, customer service, and technical support—to improve customer experience and acquisition. However, these factors are likely to drive the POS software market in North America during the forecast period.
North America POS Software Market–Segmentation
North America POS Software Market By Component
- Software
- Services
North America POS Software Market By Deployment
- On-Premise
- Cloud
North America POS Software Market By Application
- Inventory Tracking
- Purchasing Management
- Sales Reporting
- Customer Engagement
- Others
North America POS Software Market By End User
- BFSI
- Hospitality
- Media and Entertainment
- Retail
- Others
North America POS Software Market By Country
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
North America POS Software Market-Companies Mentioned
- AccuPOS, Inc.
- Clover Network, Inc
- Dell Inc
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Infor Inc.
- Ingenico Group SA
- Intuit Inc
- Lightspeed POS Inc
- Shopkeep
- Vend Limited
