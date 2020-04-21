North America Wet Pet Food Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – Blue Buffalo, FirstMate Pet Foods, Little BigPaw, Mars

The North America wet pet food market is accounted to US$ 8,880.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 14,453.4 Mn by 2027.

Pet food, which is composed of a high percentage of water, ranging between 75% and 85%, along with other dry ingredients, is termed as wet pet food. The wet pet food is increasingly being preferred by pet owners as they help to boosts energy, builds muscles and lean mass, and stimulates the overall growth mechanism in animals. Consumption of wet pet food helps to provide the necessary nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, and minerals to pets to keep them healthy and hydrated. Moreover, such kinds of foods are considered as an ideal option for pets who cannot chew properly due to missing teeth, improper adjustment of jaws, or other related pet concerns. Such advantages offered by wet pet food makes them a popular and attractive option and the best source of hydration. However, the demand for wet pet food is always dependent upon the health of the pet and the choice of pet owners. The need for a wet pet is increasing across the globe with the rise in focus towards premiumization of pet food products and increase in consumer focus towards the health of their pets.

Market Insights

Growing preference of pet owners toward buying superior pet food products to favor the North America wet pet food market

Growing concerns among pet owners about pet nutrition and health are primarily driving the growth of the wet pet food market. Wet pet food contains animal and plant derivatives such as chicken, beef, lamb, meat broth, vegetable broth, and eggs. Also, the percentage of water ranges from 75% to 85%. Wet pet food is the best source of hydration. It also contains higher amounts of proteins and fats, minerals with added flavours and preservatives, making it more nutritional and tasty for pets. These nutrients offer various health benefits such as boosts energy, builds and tones muscles, and builds lean mass. It also helps fight infection, perform daily activities, repair teeth and bones, and improve stamina for better metabolism. All these advantages have raised the demand for wet pet food among pet owners. Nowadays, pet owners are more concern about their pet’s nutrition. The shift in pet “ownership” to “parenting” has been identified as the major reason driving the growth of the market. Moreover, growing awareness about adequate diet for pet’s overall health has forced buyers to opt for superior food products, which is likely to drive the growth of the wet pet food market.

Product Insights

The North America wet pet food market is segmented on the basis of product is segmented into dog food, cat food, and others. The dog food segment in the North America wet pet food market is estimated to hold a leading share in the market, whereas the cat food segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate. Dogs are among the most preferred pets food across North America. They are omnivore and thus adopt traditional eating habits, such as meat and non-meat scraps. They require proper nutrition at every stage of their life. Therefore a complete diet program with an adequate combination of carbohydrates, minerals, proteins, fats, vitamins, and water is crucial to maintain healthy body weight. Wet pet food contains a higher amount of aforementioned nutrients, and thus, dog owners prefer buying wet pet food. Wet food helps dogs fight infection, perform daily activities, repair teeth and bones, and maintain their build and muscle tone.

Packaging Type Insights

The North America wet pet food market is segmented on the basis of packaging type as canned, pouches, and others. The canned segment accounts for the largest share in the North America wet pet food market, while the pouches segment also contributes a significant share in the market. Cans are ideal for pet food packaging. They preserve food for a long time and keep it fresh, clean, and free from contamination due to airtight packaging. Wet food is generally made from fresh meat products, and it contains 70–80% moisture. Thus, pet food manufacturers prefer cans for packaging as these are easy to transport over long distances. Materials such as plastic in the form of PVC, HDPE, PET, and metals such as steel and aluminium are used for canned pet food packaging. Growing concerns related to pet health among pet owners have raised the demand for products that are attractive, informative, and protective.

Distribution Channel Insights

The North America wet pet food market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialized pet shops, online, and others. The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment in the North America wet pet food market is estimated to hold a leading share in the market, whereas the online segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets are self-service shops offering a wide variety of pet products such as pet food, pet toys, pet homes, and other pet healthcare products. These also includes mass merchandisers, discounters, or mass/dollar/clubs. Wide array of these products are placed in eye-catching assortments into organized sections and shelves to attract customers. Supermarkets and hypermarkets offer an extensive choice of pet products of different bands to buyers at one place with affordable prices compared to other distribution channels.

NORTH AMERICA WET PET FOOD MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Wet Pet Food Market, by Product

Dog Food

Cat Food

Others

North America Wet Pet Food Market, by Packaging Type

Canned

Pouches

Others

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Specialized Pet Shops

Online

Others

