Outdoor Education Market 2019-2027 / Segments and Supply Demand Forecast

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Outdoor Education market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Outdoor Education market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Outdoor Education market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the naphtha market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the Outdoor Education market by segmenting the market based on the age-group, duration, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Outdoor education program concentrates on outdoor learning activities along with inspiring playing activities. In addition to this, many learning institutions like schools across the globe provide lessons outdoors. Outdoor learning assists in enhancing the well-being of the children and engages them in educating themselves, thereby helping them in improving their link with nature. Playing as well as other activities not only inculcate some crucial life lessons like creativity, teamwork, and resilience among the members, but they are the key to the enjoyment of youthful days for the children.

Based on the age-group, the market is divided into Less than 15 years, 15 to 20 years, 20 to 30 years, and 30 years & more. On the basis of duration, the industry is sectored into Less than 7 days, 7 to 15 days, 15 to 30 days, and More than 30 days.

Some of the key players in the market include Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, Colorado Outdoor Education Center, Environmental Education Commission, Los Angeles Unified School District Office of Outdoor & Environmental Education, National Outdoor Leadership School, Northern Michigan University, Outdoor Education Center, Outward Bound, San Mateo County Office of Education, Strathcona Park Lodge & Outdoor Education Centre, The Guelph Outdoor School, The Irvine Ranch Outdoor Education Center, Ventures Outdoor Education, Wildwood Outdoor Education Center, Yale University, and The National Center for Outdoor & Adventure Education.

