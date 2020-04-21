Passenger Drones Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2025

This report focuses on the global Passenger Drones status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Passenger Drones development in United States, Europe and China.

A passenger drone is a type of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that carries passengers. The first passenger drone was introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2016 by Chinese entrepreneurs and is called the Ehang 184.

The use of UAVs, or drones, has been popular in recent years. Once used primarily for recreation by hobbyists, drones are now used in military operations and for conducting research. More recently, commercial companies have explored using drones to transport merchandise. Since 2011, several commercial developers and amateur builders have conducted short manned flights on experimental electric multi-rotor craft. In January 2016, the first commercially produced drone capable of carrying a human was introduced by Chinese entrepreneurs at CES 2016.

In 2017, the global Passenger Drones market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

AeroMobil

Airbus

Boeing

Cartivator

EHANG

Joby Aviation

Lilium

Terrafugia

Uber Technologies

Volocopter

Market analysis by product type

Airframe

Controller System

Navigation System

Propulsion System

Market analysis by market

Commercial

Personal

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Passenger Drones status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Passenger Drones development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Passenger Drones are as follows:

History Year: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Passenger Drones Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2018-2025)

1.4.2 Airframe

1.4.3 Controller System

1.4.4 Navigation System

1.4.5 Propulsion System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Passenger Drones Market Share by Application (2017-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Personal

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Passenger Drones Market Size

2.2 Passenger Drones Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Passenger Drones Market Size by Regions (2017-2025)

2.2.2 Passenger Drones Market Share by Regions (2017-2025)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Use Cases

Chapter Three: Key Players

3.1 Passenger Drones Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2018)

3.2 Passenger Drones Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Passenger Drones Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Passenger Drones Market

3.5 Key Players Passenger Drones Funding/Investment Analysis

3.6 Global Key Players Passenger Drones Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Passenge

Continued….

