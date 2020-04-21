You are here

Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Paraxylene (PX) Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2019-2030

Assessment of the Global Paraxylene (PX) Market

Persistence Market Research recently published a market report which offers valuable insights pertaining to the various factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the Paraxylene (PX) market through the forecast period (2019-2029). The study takes into account the historical and current market trends to predict the course of the Paraxylene (PX) market in the upcoming years. Further, the growth opportunities, drivers, and major challenges faced by market players and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Paraxylene (PX) market are discussed in detail.

Regional Outlook

The team of analysts at PMR, track the major innovations and developments within the Paraxylene (PX) market sphere in various geographies. The market share, size, and value of each region are discussed in the report along with explanatory graphs, tables, and figures.

Competitive Outlook

This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments of leading companies operating in the Paraxylene (PX) market. The major changes that are likely to occur in the business models of several companies post the COVID-19 pandemic is also highlighted in detail. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

The report offers valuable insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.

Some of the major companies operating in the global Paraxylene (Px) market include British Petroleum (BP),  JX Nippon Oil & Energy, Reliance Industries, ExxonMobil, BASF, Braskem, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Dragon Aromatics, Fujian Refining & Petrochemical, Toray Industries,  Pemex, Kuwait Paraxylene Production, and  Samsung Total Petrochemicals. 

 
Key geographies evaluated in this report are:
  • North America
    • U.S
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK
    • Eastern Europe
    • CIS
  • APAC
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Argentina
    • Brazil
    • Others

Key features of this report

  • Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Paraxylene (PX) market dynamics
  • Latest innovations and key events in the industry
  • Analysis of business strategies of the top players
  • Paraxylene (PX) market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)

    Critical Market Information Enclosed in the Report:

    • Current and future prospects of the Paraxylene (PX) market in different regions
    • Product portfolio analysis of leading players in the Paraxylene (PX) market
    • Market share comparison and detailed analysis of various segments of the Paraxylene (PX) market
    • Competition landscape analysis
    • Major trends expected and COVID-19 pandemic influence on the growth of the Paraxylene (PX) market

    Doubts Related to the Paraxylene (PX) Market Catered to in the Report:

    1. What is the estimated value of the Paraxylene (PX) market in 2029?
    2. Why are market players inclined towards expanding their presence in region 2?
    3. How have technological advancements impacted the growth of the Paraxylene (PX) market?
    4. Which regional market is expected to present a range of opportunities for market players in the Paraxylene (PX) market?
    5. How are market players aligning their operations to fulfill the swelling demand for the Paraxylene (PX) in region 3?

