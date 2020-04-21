Safes and Vaults Market To Expand At A Healthy 6.0% Cagr From 2017 to 2023 with top key players like American Security Products Co., Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Limited., Diebold Nixdorf

Safes and vaults are secure storage systems where valuable items such as money, documents, records, and others are stored. It is intended to protect the contents from unauthorized use, theft, natural disasters, fire, and others. They are the metal boxes made up of thick metals making it difficult to break them by force or to protect them from fire breakouts. Also, they have passcodes, numerical pins, or passwords to open them. The global safes and vaults market was valued at $4,727 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $6,907 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2023.

The safes and vaults market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, owing to technological innovation in product offerings, rise in adoption for retail industry, increase in application areas among end users, increased crime rates, and heavy venture capital investments in R&D activities to develop solutions with enhanced capabilities.

Some of the key players of Safes and Vaults Market

American Security Products Co., Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Limited., Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated., dormakaba, Gunnebo Industries AB, Access Security Products Ltd., Alpha Safe & Vault, Inc., Acme Security Systems., BJARSTAL s.a.r.l., and Bode-Panzer GmbH, and others.

Moreover, constant need to improve infrastructural security fuels the demand for safes and vaults products. In addition, increase in adoption of smart cities is expected to boost the safes and vaults market growth in the coming years. However, adoption of digital transaction solutions hinders the safes and vaults market growth.

The global safes and vaults market is segmented based on type, end user, and geography. By type, the market is divided into cash management safes, depository safes, gun safes and vaults, vault and vault doors, media safes, and others. Based on end user, it is classified into banking sector and non-banking sector. Based on geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The “Safes and Vaults Market Analysis to 2023” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Safes and Vaults industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Safes and Vaults market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Safes and Vaults market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Safes and Vaults market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Safes and Vaults Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

