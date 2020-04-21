Single Phase UPS Market Report To Observer Significant Development: Global Market Opportunities, Market Risk To 2026

Complete study of the global Single Phase UPS market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Single Phase UPS industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Single Phase UPS production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Single Phase UPS market include _ABB, AEG Power Solutions, APC, Comeca Group, Delta Power Solutions, Legrand S.A., Socomec, Vertex Power Solutions, Vertiv Group, Wartsila JOVYATL AS GmbH Market

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Single Phase UPS industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Single Phase UPS manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Single Phase UPS industry.

Global Single Phase UPS Market Segment By Type:

Global Single Phase UPS Market Segment By Application:

BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Other

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Single Phase UPS industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Single Phase UPS market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Single Phase UPS industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Single Phase UPS market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Single Phase UPS market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Single Phase UPS market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Single Phase UPS Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Single Phase UPS Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Conventional UPS

1.3.3 Modular UPS

1.3.4 Consumer and SOHO UPS

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Single Phase UPS Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 BFSI

1.4.3 IT and Telecom

1.4.4 Healthcare

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Single Phase UPS Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Single Phase UPS Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Single Phase UPS Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Single Phase UPS Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Single Phase UPS Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Single Phase UPS Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Single Phase UPS Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Single Phase UPS Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Single Phase UPS Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Single Phase UPS Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Single Phase UPS Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Single Phase UPS Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Single Phase UPS Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Single Phase UPS Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Single Phase UPS Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Single Phase UPS Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Single Phase UPS Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Single Phase UPS as of 2019)

3.4 Global Single Phase UPS Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Single Phase UPS Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Single Phase UPS Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Single Phase UPS Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Single Phase UPS Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Single Phase UPS Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Single Phase UPS Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Single Phase UPS Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Single Phase UPS Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Single Phase UPS Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Single Phase UPS Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Single Phase UPS Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Single Phase UPS Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Single Phase UPS Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Single Phase UPS Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Single Phase UPS Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Single Phase UPS Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Single Phase UPS Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Single Phase UPS Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Single Phase UPS Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Single Phase UPS Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Single Phase UPS Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Single Phase UPS Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Single Phase UPS Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Single Phase UPS Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Single Phase UPS Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Single Phase UPS Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Single Phase UPS Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Single Phase UPS Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Single Phase UPS Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Single Phase UPS Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Single Phase UPS Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 Taiwan

6.8.1 Taiwan Single Phase UPS Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 Taiwan Single Phase UPS Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in Taiwan

6.8.4 Taiwan Single Phase UPS Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Single Phase UPS Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Single Phase UPS Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Single Phase UPS Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Single Phase UPS Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Single Phase UPS Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Single Phase UPS Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Single Phase UPS Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Single Phase UPS Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Single Phase UPS Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Single Phase UPS Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Single Phase UPS Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Single Phase UPS Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Single Phase UPS Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Single Phase UPS Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Single Phase UPS Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Single Phase UPS Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Single Phase UPS Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Single Phase UPS Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Single Phase UPS Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 ABB

8.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.1.2 ABB Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 ABB Single Phase UPS Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Single Phase UPS Products and Services

8.1.5 ABB SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 ABB Recent Developments

8.2 AEG Power Solutions

8.2.1 AEG Power Solutions Corporation Information

8.2.2 AEG Power Solutions Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 AEG Power Solutions Single Phase UPS Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Single Phase UPS Products and Services

8.2.5 AEG Power Solutions SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 AEG Power Solutions Recent Developments

8.3 APC

8.3.1 APC Corporation Information

8.3.2 APC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 APC Single Phase UPS Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Single Phase UPS Products and Services

8.3.5 APC SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 APC Recent Developments

8.4 Comeca Group

8.4.1 Comeca Group Corporation Information

8.4.2 Comeca Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Comeca Group Single Phase UPS Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Single Phase UPS Products and Services

8.4.5 Comeca Group SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Comeca Group Recent Developments

8.5 Delta Power Solutions

8.5.1 Delta Power Solutions Corporation Information

8.5.2 Delta Power Solutions Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Delta Power Solutions Single Phase UPS Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Single Phase UPS Products and Services

8.5.5 Delta Power Solutions SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Delta Power Solutions Recent Developments

8.6 Legrand S.A.

8.6.1 Legrand S.A. Corporation Information

8.6.2 Legrand S.A. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Legrand S.A. Single Phase UPS Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Single Phase UPS Products and Services

8.6.5 Legrand S.A. SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Legrand S.A. Recent Developments

8.7 Socomec

8.7.1 Socomec Corporation Information

8.7.2 Socomec Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Socomec Single Phase UPS Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Single Phase UPS Products and Services

8.7.5 Socomec SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Socomec Recent Developments

8.8 Vertex Power Solutions

8.8.1 Vertex Power Solutions Corporation Information

8.8.2 Vertex Power Solutions Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Vertex Power Solutions Single Phase UPS Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Single Phase UPS Products and Services

8.8.5 Vertex Power Solutions SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Vertex Power Solutions Recent Developments

8.9 Vertiv Group

8.9.1 Vertiv Group Corporation Information

8.9.2 Vertiv Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Vertiv Group Single Phase UPS Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Single Phase UPS Products and Services

8.9.5 Vertiv Group SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Vertiv Group Recent Developments

8.10 Wartsila JOVYATL AS GmbH

8.10.1 Wartsila JOVYATL AS GmbH Corporation Information

8.10.2 Wartsila JOVYATL AS GmbH Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Wartsila JOVYATL AS GmbH Single Phase UPS Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Single Phase UPS Products and Services

8.10.5 Wartsila JOVYATL AS GmbH SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Wartsila JOVYATL AS GmbH Recent Developments 9 Single Phase UPS Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Single Phase UPS Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Single Phase UPS Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Single Phase UPS Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 Taiwan 10 Single Phase UPS Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Single Phase UPS Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Single Phase UPS Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Single Phase UPS Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Single Phase UPS Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Single Phase UPS Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Single Phase UPS Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Single Phase UPS Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Single Phase UPS Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Single Phase UPS Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Single Phase UPS Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Single Phase UPS Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Single Phase UPS Sales Channels

11.2.2 Single Phase UPS Distributors

11.3 Single Phase UPS Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

