Sleep Apnea Devices Market Competitive Analysis and Demand Analysis 2019 to 2030 | Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Sleep Apnea Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global sleep apnea devices market is estimated to be over US$ 4 Billion in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2019 to 2030.

Top Key Players

The prominent players in the global sleep apnea devices market are ResMed , Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Compumedics Limited, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, BMC Medical Co., Ltd, VYAIRE, Curative Medical, Invacare Corporation and Somnetics International, Inc

Growing Factors:

The continual growth of the sleep apnea devices market can be attributed to several factors which have led to wide scale adoption of these products. Factors such as growing aging population and increase in lifestyle diseases like obesity, are further expected to contribute to the stable growth of the global sleep apnea devices market from 2019 to 2030. According to the National Healthy Sleep Awareness Project in 2015, it was revealed that obstructive sleep apnea affects more than 25 million people in the U.S. and it is a chronic disease that badly affects people.

To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives with several institutes and research centers. For instance in 2018, Verily, a health data analytics company entered into an agreement with ResMed, a medical device manufacturer of sleep apnea. Both the companies have entered into a collaborative effort to study health and financial impacts of undiagnosed and untreated sleep apnea.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of sleep apnea and initiatives taken by the government & other private organizations to raise awareness about sleep disorders is expected to aid the growth of sleep apnea devices market in this region. Moreover, in India large number of undiagnosed people, expanding population and rising healthcare expenditure is anticipated to further boost the sleep apnea device market in the region.

Table of Content:

5. UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS (USPs)

Product Analysis (Snapshot)

Epidemiological Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

6. GLOBAL SLEEP APNEA DEVICES MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT

Therapeutic Devices

Adaptive Servo Ventilation (ASV) Devices

Positive airway pressure (PAP) Devices

Oral Appliances

Airway Clearance Systems

Oxygen Devices

Diagnostic Devices

Polysomnography (PSG) Devices

Oximeter

Actigraphy Devices

Others

7. GLOBAL SLEEP APNEA DEVICES MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER

Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals

Home Care

