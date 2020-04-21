Specialty Chemicals Market In-Deep Analysis Details, Application, Regional Demand, and Forecast 2020 key players like BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Co., Bayer AG, AkzoNobel NV, Huntsman Corporation

Specialty chemicals, are the chemical products which make considerable value addition to a wide array of products belonging to various industries, such as textile, ink additives, construction, oil & gas, cosmetics, food and others. Specialty chemicals can be single-chemical formulations or entities whose composition greatly affects the overall functioning of customer’s’ product. These chemicals are used on the basis of their function and performance.

Incessant R&D activities occurring in the market, have facilitated development of products with optimum and advanced feature, thereby driving the growth of the market. Rapid industrialization has led to an increasing demand from Asian countries such as India and China.

Some of the key players of Specialty Chemicals Market

BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Co., Bayer AG, AkzoNobel NV, Huntsman Corporation, Chemtura Corporation, Rhodia S.A., Clariant AG, Evonik Industries AG and Novozymes A/S.

Increasing investments have been made in construction and infrastructure development projects in Asia-Pacific, thereby catapulting Asia-Pacific to the position of a leading destination for specialty chemical manufacturers. However, variations in raw material cost and strict regulations imposed by the government are likely to hamper the growth of world specialty chemicals market.

The global Specialty Chemicals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Most companies in the Specialty Chemicals market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

