Super Critical Boiler Market 2016-2022 / Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players

The Super Critical Boilers work on the concept of super-critical nature of the water which is achieved when water is subjected to high pressure and a high temperature of about 220 bar and 374.15 C respectively. In the supercritical state, water is neither in the liquid state or gaseous state. This water state is used to drive turbine resulting in increased efficiency and low fuel requirement.

Market Dynamics

The primary driver for the growth of global supercritical boiler market is the demand for reducing pollution during power generation. SCBs can improve thermal efficiency by 4%, and there is an inversely proportional relation between efficiency and CO2 generation. For every 1% increase in efficiency, the CO2 emission is reduced by 2-3%. Another driver which helps in the growth of the market is the reduced cost because of savings in fuel requirement as a result of increased efficiency.

With increasing need for electricity and power in emerging economies, the need for thermal power generation technologies will also surge, thereby encouraging the growth of the market. However, specific factors will inhibit the growth of the market, one of which being the high installation cost associated with the supercritical boilers over traditional ones. The application of advanced technology to handle high pressure and temperatures associated with the supercritical boiler and use of special alloys to enhance coal ash corrosion resistance makes the SCBs costlier.

Another restraint for the growth of the market is the reducing cost of the solar PV cells. Due to increase in the capacity addition of PV cells, the prices have come down because of the economies of scale and higher efficiency associated with the production of the capacity. The prices of solar PV cells are expected to fall even more and up to at least 30% in the next few years. The challenges which affect the market growth are the land acquisition issues which make it difficult to install thermal power plants.

Market Segmentation

The global Super Critical Boiler market can be segmented by component, by type, by industry, and by region. By component, segmentation of the market includes Air Preheater, Economizer, PA, SA and ID fans, Electrostatic Precipitator, Boiler Feed Pump, Feed Water Heaters, Turbine, Condenser, and CEP. By type, the market is divided into two categories namely, Super Critical Boiler and Ultra Super Critical Boiler. The market can be segmented by industry into Coal Based Plant, Oil Based Plant, and Gas Based Plant. By region, the segmentation of the market includes North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa.

Geographical Analysis

The regions like Asia and Africa, where the need for power generation is increasing because of economic development, may act as decent opportunities. Furthermore, since the time and cost of execution of thermal power plants is lower than other power generation methods, we can expect a surge in demand by SCBs in the medium term in these regions.

Key Players

The significant players in the global supercritical boiler market are Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Alstom Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Shanghai Electric Company, Hitachi Power Systems Ltd., Harbin Electric Company, Babcock & Wilcox, General Electric, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Dongfang Electric Corporation Ltd. and Daesein.

