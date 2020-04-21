Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Industry Development Trends and Strategic Plan for Positive Growth 2030 | Cardinal Health, Halyard Worldwide, Inc., Priontex
Market Industry Reports (MIR) now presents the updated research report on ‘Global surgical drapes and gowns market 2030’ with deep analysis on major opportunities for the industry players, current trends and ongoing activities, and competitors’ information. Researchers have also highlighted information on product for a better picture to the end users.
The leading players in the global surgical gowns and drapes are
Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Medline Industries Inc., Cardinal Health, Halyard Worldwide, Inc., Priontex, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Van Dijk Holland B.V., Anqing Kangmingna Packaging Co., Ltd. and 3M among others.
Market Overview:
BY PRODUCT TYPE
Surgical Drapes
Surgical Gowns
BY USAGE PATTERN
Disposable Drapes & Gowns
Reusable Drapes & Gowns
BY END USER
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Other End Users
There is an incessant rise in the number of surgeries across the globe. There has been a significant rise in health awareness among population and ample measures have been introduced for appropriate and effective treatments of diseases. Surgical apparels i.e. surgical drapes and gowns provide optimum level of protection by reducing the transmission of bacteria from the skin to the surgical staff. Moreover, surgical gowns protect healthcare staff from bodily fluids, blood, saline, urine and other chemicals during surgical procedure. Also, surgical drapes prevent contact with unprepared surfaces and maintain the sterility of equipment and the patient’s surroundings. These factors are anticipated to contribute to the growth of this market during the forecast period.
Table of Contents
INTRODUCTION
Market Definition
Market Ecosystem
Market Classification
Geographic Scope
Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030
Currency Used
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Research Framework
Data Collection Technique
Data Sources
Secondary Sources
Primary Sources
Market Estimation Methodology
Bottoms Up Approach
Top Down Approach
Data Validation and Triangulation
Market Forecasting Model
Limitations/Assumptions of the Study
ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY
MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT
Overview
Drivers
Barriers/Challenges
Opportunities
UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS (USPs)
Product Analysis (Snapshot)
Hospital Acquired Infections (Snapshot)
