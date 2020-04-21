The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Bike Sharing Market Growth Analysis by Manufacturers, Countries, Type, Drivers by 2025

A recent market study on the global Bike Sharing market reveals that the global Bike Sharing market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The Bike Sharing market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Bike Sharing market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Bike Sharing market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following doubts are addressed in the market report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Bike Sharing market?

What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

What are the factors that could impede the growth of the Bike Sharing market amidst the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?

Why are the sales of the Bike Sharing market in region 2 more than that of region 3?

Key Highlights of the Bike Sharing Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Bike Sharing market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Bike Sharing market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Bike Sharing market

The presented report segregates the Bike Sharing market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Bike Sharing market.

Segmentation of the Bike Sharing market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Bike Sharing market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Bike Sharing market report.

Country Coverage

China

ROW

Company Coverage

Meituan Dianping (Mobike)

Youon Ditan (Hellobike)

Lyft

Uber

Executive Summary

Bike sharing provides a convenient and cost effective mode of transportation to the people for short-distance trips. Bike sharing serves the dual purpose of benefiting the environment by providing a cleaner mode of transportation as well as provide a means of physical exercise for the people.

The bike sharing market generates revenue from three main sources: the deposit fees, rental charges and advertisement. Various kinds of bike sharing models include free-floating bike sharing, hybrid bike sharing, dock-based bike sharing, cargo bike sharing etc. The major advantage of bike sharing is that it is cost effective, causes less traffic congestion and is cheaper as compared to taxis and car sharing.

The global bike sharing market has been segmented on the basis of bike type, bike sharing model, application and bike sharing type. Various types of bikes used in bike sharing can be segmented into e-bikes and others. On the basis of bike sharing model, bike sharing is divided into station-based/ dock based, dockless/ free floating and hybrid bike sharing. On the basis of applications, bike sharing can be segregated into government, enterprises and others. Moreover, the types of bike sharing include point-to-point, ride and return and distributed.

The global bike sharing market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2024). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing smartphone penetration, growth in internet of things (IoT), growing awareness about the environment and personal health etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are the risk of theft and vandalism and the need for continuous maintenance of the bikes used in bike sharing programs.