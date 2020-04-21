The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Trends in the Ready To Use Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market 2019-2026

Growing outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has forced companies in the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market to find alternatives for their diverse business processes. Latest research analysis of COVID-19 and its impact on the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market is providing companies in the market landscape with new ideas and tactics to overcome challenges of the pandemic.

A new market study published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) suggests that the global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period (20XX-20XX). Further, the report takes into consideration the different market aspects that are likely to shape the future prospects of the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market by assessing the historical and current market trends.

The Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market study is a valuable tool for market players and emerging players who are vying to solidify their presence in the global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market. Further, the report ponders over the underlying trends and price trend analysis that are likely to impact the growth potential of the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market during the assessment period.

Key Market Insights Included in the Report:

Roadmap of the various growth opportunities in the global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market

Ongoing research and development activities within the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market

Impact of the regulatory policies on the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market in different regions

Key insights related to the scope of innovation in the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market

Regional assessment of the market in terms of market share, size, and growth

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment included in the report provides an in-depth understanding of the regional aspects of the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market. This section of the report provides a deep understanding of the various regulatory policies that are anticipated to influence the market scenario in each region.

Growing demand for non-invasive, painless procedures such as catheterisation is expected to fuel revenue growth of the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market

3D portable ultrasound bladder scanner and hospital sub-segments are estimated to be the most lucrative segments in the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market

The 3D portable ultrasound bladder scanner product type segment and hospital end user segment are the most lucrative segments in the portable ultrasound bladder scanner market in North America region. Hospitals segment dominated the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market in revenue terms in 2015 and is projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. Hospitals segment is the most attractive segment, with a market attractiveness index of 3.1 over the forecast period. The segment accounted for a market value share close to 70% in 2016 and is projected to account for more than 70% share by 2026 end. The 3D portable ultrasound bladder scanner segment is expected to be the second most lucrative segment in the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market, with an attractiveness index of 2.0 during the assessed period.

U.S. based C R Bard Inc. acquires shares of Liberator Medical Holdings, a distributor of ostomy supplies

In January 2016, U.S. based C R Bard Inc. acquired shares of Liberator Medical Holdings, a distributor of ostomy supplies, urological catheters and diabetic medical supplies. This acquisition has helped the company enhance its position in the healthcare market in the U.S. Over the past few years, the company has acquired several organisations such as Medicon, Inc., Medafor, Inc., Neomend, Inc., Lutonix, Inc., Medivance, Inc. etc., which has resulted in increased profitability.

Market share of key players

There are five key players operating in the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market. Of these, Verathon Inc. and Signostics Inc. together account for around 85% of the global market revenues.

Key queries addressed in the report:

Which region is likely to gain market attractiveness over the forecast period? What are the various factors that are likely to accelerate the demand for the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner in the upcoming years? What is the predicted volume and value of the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market by 2029? What are the growth prospects of the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market in region 1? What are the potential threats and limitstions that could hamper the growth of the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market?

