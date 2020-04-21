The impact of the coronavirus on the Robust Growth Of The Aerostructure Equipment Market Predicted Over The Forecast Period 2018 to 2028

The presented market report on the global Aerostructure Equipment market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Aerostructure Equipment market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Aerostructure Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Aerostructure Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Aerostructure Equipment market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Aerostructure Equipment market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Aerostructure Equipment Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Aerostructure Equipment market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Aerostructure Equipment market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

competitive dynamics of the market is expected to shift the manufacturing of aerostructure equipment from significant players to OEM’s. In the year 2018, several highly valued mergers and acquisitions were witnessed in the aerostructure equipment industry as major vendors acquired other small and medium scale vendors to capture a large portion of the market.

However, this trend has led Boeing and Airbus to increasingly backward integrate themselves by accepting crucial components, including aerostructure materials for their upcoming programs. Several research and development activities in the field of aerostructure equipment have resulted in the formation of numerous composite materials which are almost 20% lighter than conventional aircraft materials. However, the use of FSW aluminum, an alloy which is bulkier is more prominently used in aerostructure equipment due to exact precision crafting.

Commercial Aircraft and Helicopters to Garner the Leading Shares

The International Air Transport Association forecasts the number of passengers being transported by airlines to grow by over 6% within the next decade. Such a surge of travelers by air requires the production of more number of aircraft invariably uplifting the demand for aerostructure equipment. The world’s foremost aircraft manufacturers are anticipating blue skies for the global aviation industry within the next two decades.

According to Boeing, a multinational designer, and manufacturer of airplanes and rotorcraft, predicts the passenger and freighter fleet to expand from 21,000 to 40,000 aircraft with 37,000 new airplanes during the forecast period. Most of the growth mentioned above are expected to be single-aisle airplanes. Such steady development figures are expected to drive the global aerostructure equipment market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

One cited reason for the improvement in the latest aircraft market is the substitution of aging aircraft, especially in North America. European multinational aerospace corporation, Airbus SE, have projected a 20-year demand for nearly 12,000 passenger single-aisle aircraft to be replaced, which demands the utilization of aerostructure equipment.

Innovations Continue to Fuel Growth

A significant trend that will have a considerable impact on the competitive dynamics of the global aerostructure equipment market is the shift in the manufacturing of aerostructure equipment from major players to original equipment manufacturers (OEM). 2018 witnessed a large number of M&A activities as many major vendors in the aerostructure equipment industry to capture a relatively large share in the market acquired many small and medium scale companies. This has led multinational aircraft manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus to increasingly backward integrate by manufacturing crucial aerostructure equipment for their upcoming events. This consolidation at the tier level has curtailed the bargaining power of OEM’s to a certain extent. Moreover, the major organizations involved in the aerostructure equipment have had higher margins than OEMs, which is another factor pushing OEMs to produce crucial aircraft parts in-house increasingly.

Tracking the Recent Developments in Market

Increased Automation – Several automation efforts being made by original equipment manufacturers to increase the overall quality of aerostructure equipment and to reduce the total cost

Innovative Technologies – Importance of robotic applications have increased in the production of aerostructure equipment with several equipment manufacturers joining hands with major robotics vendors such as KUKA AG.

New Competitors – With the increasing production rates, outsourcing trend, and dual sourcing, several opportunities are opening up for new suppliers from other industries.

Industrial Expansion – The overall production of aerostructure equipment shifting to East Asia and the Americas due to increased demand in emerging markets and competitive production advantages have

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Aerostructure Equipment market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Aerostructure Equipment Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Aerostructure Equipment market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Aerostructure Equipment market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Aerostructure Equipment market

Important queries related to the Aerostructure Equipment market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Aerostructure Equipment market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Aerostructure Equipment market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Aerostructure Equipment ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

