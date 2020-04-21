The impact of the coronavirus on the Sodium Methyl Mercaptide (SMM) Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019–2027

Sodium Methyl Mercaptide (SMM) Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Sodium Methyl Mercaptide (SMM) Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Sodium Methyl Mercaptide (SMM) Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Sodium Methyl Mercaptide (SMM) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Sodium Methyl Mercaptide (SMM) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

In terms of geography, the rapidly expanding methionine market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to fuel the demand for sodium methyl mercaptide (SMM). Rapid growth in the urban populations and their purchase power parity (PPP), especially in the high growth nations such as China, India and other South East Asian countries are expected to be the major demand markets for meat. This turns into demand for animal feed and eventually methionine and sodium methyl mercaptide (SMM). Furthermore, high growth in pharmaceutical industry in Asia is expected to support sodium methyl mercaptide (SMM) demand over the forecast period. In North America and Europe, the strict regulations for the use of hazardous chemicals keep the market in check with slow growth. However, volume demand for methionine is large attributed to the high meat consumption especially in the U.S. Rest of the World, although small in size, is expected to witness high growth especially in the emerging economies of Brazil, Argentina and South Africa. Brazil is set to host two world scale events; FIFA World Cup in 2014 and Summer Olympics in 2016. These events attract a large size of international tourists and meat demand is expected to rise substantially within the timelines of these events.

Some of the players in the sodium methyl mercaptide (SMM) market include Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP, TCI Chemicals and XengFing Chemicals among others.

