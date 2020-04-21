Transplant Diagnostics Market Size, Key Players, Growth Factors, Regions and Applications, Industry Forecast by 2027

Reagents & consumables segment is expected to grow the market for transplant diagnostics over the forecast period for product segment.

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Transplant Diagnostics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product & Services, Type, Technology, Application, and End User’. The global transplant diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 1,542.89 Mn in 2027 from US$ 789.88 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global transplant diagnostics market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global transplant diagnostics market, based on product & services was segmented as, instruments, reagents & consumables and software & services. In 2018, the reagents & consumables segment held the largest share of the market, by product & services. However, the software & services segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The demand for reagents & consumables is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the rising need for diagnostic as well as research purposes.

The market for transplant diagnostics is expected to grow due to factors such as, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, significant growth of biotechnology industries, rising need for the organ transplantation and rising cell based research activities. In addition, the opportunities being offered from emerging nations is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the transplant diagnostics market include, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMérieux SA, QIAGEN, Hologic Inc., Luminex Corporation, and Omixon Inc. Product launches have been an essential strategy adopted by the industry players in the transplant diagnostics market.

For instance, during April, 2018, Qiagen launched QIAstat-Dxâ in Europe. The product launched has played an important role in oncology or transplantation patients and has led to improved treatment decisions. It has also enabled the company to strengthen its presence in Europe region. These developments have helped the company in strengthening its existing product offering in the market, hence assuring a strong presence in the market.

The report segments the global transplant diagnostics market as follows:

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market – By Product & Services

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Software & Services

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market – By Type

Solid Organ Transplantation

Lung Transplantation

Liver Transplantation

Kidney Transplantation

Heart Transplantation

Other Solid Organ Transplantations

Soft Tissue Transplantation

Stem Cell Transplantation

