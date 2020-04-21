Virtual Fitness Market 2019-2027 / Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Virtual Fitness market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Virtual Fitness market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Virtual Fitness market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the Virtual Fitness market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new products & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the Virtual Fitness market by segmenting the market based on session type and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The adoption of virtual fitness activities by commercial gyms and clubs will further create lucrative avenues for virtual fitness market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, commercial clubs have launched tech tools like monthly EFT, online group exercise sessions, ancillary services, and virtual group training classes for the customers. Nevertheless, huge membership charges will pose a challenge to the growth of the virtual fitness industry over the forecast period. Apart from this, lack of awareness about the services offered by the industry players across the emerging economies can also pose a challenge to industry expansion during the forecast period.

However, developed nations like the U.S. and the UK will provide new growth opportunities to the market as the virtual fitness activities are prominently & rampantly accepted by the people of these developed countries due to high purchasing capacity & high standards of living witnessed in these countries. This, in turn, will minimize the impact of the hindrances on the market progression.

The virtual fitness industry is segregated based on the session type which is further divided into group and solo.

Some of the major players in the business include Health Clubs & Gyms, Econofitness, WELLBEATS, Fitness On Demand, GoodLife Fitness, Wexer, Reh-Fit Centre, LES MILLS INTERNATIONAL LTD., Fit n Fast, Charter Fitness Inc., and Fitness First Ltd.

