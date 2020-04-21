Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market is on Course to Grow at a CAGR of XX% Over the Forecast Period 2017 to 2026

Analysis of the Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC)

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market

The presented report dissects the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

Established Vendors of AAC Entering into M&A to Increase their Market Presence

Although the global market for autoclaved aerated concrete is fragmented with the presence of several vendors, global vendors dominate the market with their huge production facilities and vast market reach. The market is likely to experience an influx of regional vendors on the coattails of industrialization across developing economies. In a bid to sustain in this highly competitive market, established vendors are entering into mergers & acquisitions in a bid to increase their market presence. Meanwhile, small & medium-sized vendors are focusing on developing their innovative capabilities, and competing against one another in terms of customer-centrism, performance, quality, and cost.

Fact.MR’s report identifies key companies that are actively supporting expansion of the global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market, which include UltraTech Cement Ltd., CSR Ltd., Xella Group, JK Lakshmi Cement, ACICO Industries Co. KSC, H+H International AS, UAL Industries Ltd., Solbet Sp Z.O.O., Aircrete Group N.V., Eastland Building Materials Co., Ltd., Aercon Florida Llc, AKG Gazbeton, Biltech Building Elements Limited, Brickwell Infra Private Limited, and Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd.

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

