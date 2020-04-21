Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Cigarettes in China Market By Application, Type & Factors Influencing Future Market Drivers 2019-2025

Analysis of the Global Cigarettes in China Market

A recently published market report on the Cigarettes in China market highlights the pitfalls that companies might come across due to the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

This market research report on the Cigarettes in China market published by Cigarettes in China derives current insights about the competitive landscape of the Cigarettes in China market.

According to the analysts at Cigarettes in China, the Cigarettes in China market is predicted to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX.

Cigarettes in China, 2019 is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Chinese tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2029.

China is the largest cigarette market in the world. The Chinese tobacco industry still operates under the complete control of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration (STMA), which controls all aspects of the industry, from tobacco growing and processing to product manufacturing and wholesale distribution. However, to implement policy decisions at local level; provincial tobacco authorities have been created. The STMA operates through the Chinese National Tobacco Corporation (CNTC) which in turn controls all Chinese tobacco factories, whilst import and export trade is exclusively controlled by the China National Tobacco Import & Export Group Corporation (CNTIEGC) and its provincial subsidiaries.

– China is the largest cigarette market in the world with cigarette consumption growing dramatically over the previous three decades as a result of improvements to the Chinese economy and personal incomes.

– Chinese manufactured cigarettes account for the vast majority of sales, with national brands accounting for 98.4% of the legitimate market in 2018.

– The anti-smoking faction is gathering strength in China, with several provinces and more than 70 cities introducing smoking restrictions, including bans on smoking in public places.

