Wound Dressings Market Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2030 | Convatec Organogenesis Inc. 3M Company

‘Global Wound Dressings Market’ is now available with Market Industry Reports (MIR) with insights on current trends and developments in the industry. The report also highlights information on product, driving factors, opportunities for the market players, and recently adopted growth strategies by key players. According to the report, the global Wound Dressings market is estimated to be over US$ 10.0 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2030.

Increasing Geriatric Population

The population of geriatric population across the world has grown rapidly over the past several decades. Moreover, this growth has witnessed an unprecedented rate in recent times. In 2016, it was approximated that the population of individuals aged 65 years or older was 8.5% or 617 million of the entire world population. Furthermore, it is projected that the figure will witness an increment to 17% i.e. 1.6 billion by the end of 2050. Such rapid growth of geriatric population is anticipated to present a remunerative growth opportunity for the global wound dressings market in the coming times. Since, the utilization of Wound Dressing products for assisting treatment and facilitating faster recovery of wounds among aged population is enormously crucial.

Major Players in the Wound Dressings Market: The prominent players in the global wound dressings market are –

Acelity L.P.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

Convatec

Organogenesis Inc.

3M Company

Smith and Nephew PLC

Mölnlycke Health Care

Coloplast Corp.

Medline Industries

and Covidien PLC

Rapid Growth of the Asia Pacific Market

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population, continuously growing economy, increasing burden of chronic diseases and increasing awareness regarding latest healthcare technology is anticipated to present a lucrative growth scenario for the wound dressings market in this region. Furthermore, improving healthcare facilities, coupled with supportive government healthcare regulations and norms is expected to present an attractive growth prospect for the market in the coming years.

Segmentation Based On:

By Type: Advanced and Traditional

Application: Ulcers, Surgical Wounds, Traumatic Wounds, Burns

