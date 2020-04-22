Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Smart Parking Solutions Market Forecasted To Surpass The Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2057 2018 to 2028

The presented market report on the global Smart Parking Solutions market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Smart Parking Solutions market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Smart Parking Solutions market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Smart Parking Solutions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Smart Parking Solutions market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Smart Parking Solutions market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Smart Parking Solutions Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Smart Parking Solutions market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Smart Parking Solutions market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Smart City Initiatives Necessitate Installments

Smart city projects offer sustainability in addition to enhanced performance. With the transformation of a city into a smart city, authorities around the world can provide for better security, transport and traffic management, waste management, energy efficiency, and can improve the lifestyle of the population comprehensively. In addition to these benefits, smart cities will contribute towards the welfare of the environment and allow for stabilization of global temperatures. Growing environmental concerns, traffic congestion, and the population are causing governments around the world to look towards the development of smart cities which will effectively improve the quality of life while aiding authorities in saving resources. These factors have attracted heavy investments in smart technologies around the world and are fuelling the demand for smart parking solutions on a global scale.

Sophistication-driven Technological Advancements to Fuel Growth

Increasing penetration of wireless networking systems, IoT, and cloud-based services, has laid down the platform for innovations in the smart parking solutions market. For instance, easy accessibility to affordable GPS, cloud software, smartphones, and smart sensors is resulting in the development of sophisticated systems that aid drivers in detecting the nearest empty parking spot in real-time. The emergence of cashless transactions and e-payment facilities are further paving gateways to new opportunities for smart parking solution companies to explore. Moreover, developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning are aiding companies in making groundbreaking discoveries in the field.

Smart Parking Solutions – A Key Revenue Pocket for Parking Lot Owners

Smart parking solutions can potentially open up new revenue streams for city municipalities and parking lot owners. There are many parking spots in cities that remain under-utilized, and leveraging smart parking technology, data from multiple sources can be collected and used as a parking guidance system for drivers in return for money. The round the clock monitoring services offered by smart parking systems coupled with automated payment collection can help parking lot owners in saving on manpower while eradicating the inefficiencies associated with the manual collection and management framework. Furthermore, parking lot owners can utilize the data collected from the monitoring systems and can streamline the management process to ensure maximum profitability. Another key application of smart parking solutions is the demand-based pricing of parking spots. Smart parking solutions can be used to generate different prices for parking based on the demand for the service. Municipalities and parking lot owners are realizing the potential prospects smart parking solutions have to offer and are adopting them to increase their revenue.

Smart Parking Solutions Increasingly Palpable in Malls to Increase Footfall

Shopping malls around the world are revamping their parking spaces to accommodate smart parking solutions. Shopping malls often suffer from congestion in the parking spaces due to the inefficiency of manual management systems. Furthermore, manual management of parking spaces in shopping malls also results in a loss of revenue due to leakages in the system. With smart parking solutions, malls are aiming to provide for free-flowing traffic in the parking spaces. In addition to this, automated parking payment systems have the potential to help malls in increasing their revenues from parking spaces. Coupled with these benefits shopping malls around the world are marketing their adoption of smart parking solution as a value-added service to lure in more customers. The windfalls of using smart parking solutions are causing a widespread adoption of the systems in shopping malls around the world.

Smart Parking Solutions Market – Definition

Smart parking solution is a combination of technologies which aid in parking management. The devices used in smart parking solutions include sensors, cameras, payment collection kiosks, and other hardware. These devices work in collaboration to provide real-time data about parking lots and spaces to end-users and therefore help in reducing congestion, pollution, and aid in the overall improvement of the parking management system.

Smart Parking Solutions Market – Market Structure

The Fact.MR report on smart parking solutions market provides a detailed market breakdown in terms of the value, volume, and Y-o-Y growth. In addition to this detailed analysis, the report provides valuable market insights by dividing the market in terms of system components and services, solutions, end-use applications, and region.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Smart Parking Solutions market segments are included in the report.

