Asia Pacific Smartwatch Market Registering a CAGR of 69.8% during the forecast period 2016-2022|key players like Apple Inc.,Google Inc.,Garmin Ltd.,Fitbit, Inc.,Motorola Mobility LLC.,Sony Corporation

Asia-Pacific Smartwatch Market is expected to garner $28,596 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 69.8% during the forecast period 2016-2022. Smartwatches are wearable computing devices, which perform all generic wristwatch operations along with numerous smartphone functions or features.

They are equipped with technological innovations capable of displaying digital media. Furthermore, a smartwatch facilitates operations such as notifications, navigation, application synchronization, and Bluetooth connectivity to place calls or send/receive messages using Internet access.

Technological advancements, entry of large players, growth in the use of utility watches, and demand for high-end devices drive the market for smartwatches in Asia-Pacific region. However, the Asia-Pacific smartwatch market growth is hampered by design roadblock, higher need for standardization, and high cost of manufacturing. Nonetheless, the impact of these factors is estimated to be minimal due to the introduction of new technologies.

Some of the key players of Asia Pacific Smartwatch Market:

Apple Inc.,Google Inc.,Garmin Ltd.,Fitbit, Inc.,Motorola Mobility LLC.,Sony Corporation,Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.,Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,Pebble,Nike, Inc.

This technology has witnessed increased adoption in the current business scenario, particularly in the developing countries, as innovative techniques are adopted by the companies to provide customers with advanced and innovated product offerings.

Extension smartwatches are largely adopted in Asia-Pacific region. Among the operating systems, Android based smartwatches exhibited the highest revenue, owing to the increase in adoption of Android-powered smartphones in the current scenario. However, Windows OS is expected to show the fastest growth rate in this market.

China exhibits the highest adoption of smartwatches; however, Australia is expected to grow at a faster pace, predicting a lucrative market growth for this technology during the forecast period.

The Global Asia Pacific Smartwatch Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Asia Pacific Smartwatch market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2022 for overall Asia Pacific Smartwatch market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

