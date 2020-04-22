Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market Will Going To Be Worth $32 million By The End Of 2022 with top key players like GE Healthcare,Siemens Healthcare,IBA Radiopharma Solutions,Optimized Radiochemical Applications

Automated radiosynthesis modules are automated equipment used in the formulation of radiotracers and in imaging techniques such as PET/SPECT. Currently, the production of these radiotracer molecules is largely confined to centralized laboratory settings. This centralized production dents the formulation of customized and diverse radiotracers for the end users. Benefits associated with the use of automated radiosynthesis modules include low capital cost, minimal infrastructural requirement, user friendly customization, and optimal performance of radiotracers.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012901

The world automated radiosynthesis modules market generated a revenue of $20 million in 2015 and is expected to reach a value of $32 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 6.6%. The rise in incidence of chronic disease such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases drives the adoption of PET/SPECT-based imaging methods. To support the use of these techniques, the supply of radiotracer becomes inevitable.

Some of the key players of Automated Radiosynthesis ModulesMarket:

GE Healthcare,Siemens Healthcare,IBA Radiopharma Solutions,Optimized Radiochemical Applications,Synthra GmbH,Eckert & Ziegler Group

Automated radiosynthesis modules offers scope to accelerate the production and formulation of radiotracers in decentralized settings. Further, the capacity of the automated radiosynthesis modules to produce radiotracers for diverse applications is expected to offer new opportunities for the manufacturers. However, premium pricing of automated radiosynthesis modules is limiting the rate of adoption among the end users. Availability of funds and grants from the government is however expected to offset this limitation, boosting its growth in the forecast period.

The Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00012901

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2022 for overall Automated Radiosynthesis Modules market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market Size

2.2 Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Sales by Product

4.2 Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Revenue by Product

4.3 Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Breakdown Data by End User

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.