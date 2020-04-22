Beauty Devices Market Growing Rapidly With Latest Trends & Future Scope by 2020-2027: NuFACE, L’OREAL GROUP, Procter &Gamble

According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘Beauty DevicesMarketto 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Device Type, Usage Area, and Distribution Channel.’ The global beauty devices market is expected to reach US$ 80,741.48Mn in 2027 from US$ 29,648.11 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global beauty devicesmarketand the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

Age-related skin issues, such as pigmentation, wrinkles, creases, and acne, as well as burn scars due to accidents are extremely common among masses. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, acne is the most common skin condition in the US, affecting about 50 million Americans annually. Approximately 85% of people between the ages of 12 and 24 experience the onset of minor acne. The costs associated with the treatment and lost productivity among those who sought medical care for acne exceeded US$ 1.2 billion, and more than 5.1 million people had sought medical treatment for acne, primarily children and young adults, in 2013.

Leading companies operating in the beauty devices marketare NuFACE, L’OREAL GROUP, Procter &Gamble,Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, TRIA BEAUTY, FOREO, YA-MAN LTD, ZIIP, Silk’n, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.,MTGCo.,Ltd among others.

The beauty devices market, by distribution channel, is segmented into retail and e-commerce. The retail segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 owing to rise of at-home beauty devices by companies such as Tria, Foreo, and ZIIP is supporting this trend. Apart from this, many beauty care device companies sell their products through their own retail stores or salons. The development of these direct-to-consumer businesses are an important sign of change in retail for beauty and a challenge to established retail channels.

