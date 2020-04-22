Cholangiocarcinoma Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology & Market Forecast to 2030

Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) also known as Biliary Tract Cancer is a rare and heterogeneous malignant neoplasm with epithelial cell origin of biliary duct and histologic and biochemical features of cholangiocyte differentiation. The malignant tumor may arise from any portion of the bile duct i.e., from terminal ductules (canals of Hering) to the ampulla of Vater, as well as at the peribiliary glands (intramural and extramural) and sometimes may affect gall bladder.

Inflammation, cholestasis and receptor tyrosine kinases such as IL-6 receptor, c-MET and the EGFR family members are key signaling pathways in cholangiocarcinogenesis. It can be classified anatomically based on tumor location within the biliary tree into intrahepatic (iCCA), perihilar (pCCA), and distal (dCCA) cholangiocarcinoma subtypes. The latter two subtypes were previously grouped as extrahepatic CCA (eCCA) but are now considered distinct entities based upon differences in their tumor biology and management. The majority of CCA patients are diagnosed at late stage disease, and nearly more than one-fourth of patients considered resectable are found to be unresectable during explorative laparotomy.

DelveInsight’s “Cholangiocarcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Cholangiocarcinoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cholangiocarcinoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Cholangiocarcinoma market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Cholangiocarcinoma market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Cholangiocarcinoma Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report also provides detailed current Cholangiocarcinoma treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Cholangiocarcinoma Market Key Facts

As per the study conducted by N Patel et al., the overall incidence of Cholangiocarcinoma from 2001 to 2015 was 1.26 per 100,000 people per year in the US. Males account for higher incidence with 50.9% cases while 49.1% cases belong to females in that study.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest incident population of Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), followed by Italy and the United Kingdom. In Italy, CCA incidence was recorded to be 3.36/100,000, and CCAs accounted approximately for 3% of total primitive liver cancers. (B.Maria et al.)

The Japanese population have relatively higher rates of CCA incidence (Hiroshima 3.05/100,000, Osaka 3.4/100,000) as compared to other Asian countries.

Among the stage-specific cases, 22.9 were localized, 36.9% were regional, and 40.2% belong to the distant stage of CCA in the US. [N Patel et al.]

Visit For Sample Pages:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/cholangiocarcinoma-cca-market

Key Benefits of Cholangiocarcinoma Market Report

Cholangiocarcinoma market report provides an in-depth analysis of Cholangiocarcinoma Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major market i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Cholangiocarcinoma market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Cholangiocarcinoma Market trends & developments, key players and future market competition that will shape and drive the Cholangiocarcinoma market in the upcoming years.

The Cholangiocarcinoma market report covers Cholangiocarcinoma current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Cholangiocarcinoma market in terms of market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, patient population, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Cholangiocarcinoma Market

The Cholangiocarcinoma market outlook section of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Cholangiocarcinoma market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Cholangiocarcinoma market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders.

Cholangiocarcinoma Epidemiology

The Cholangiocarcinoma epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Cholangiocarcinoma patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Cholangiocarcinoma Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Cholangiocarcinoma Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Cholangiocarcinoma market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Cholangiocarcinoma market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug. Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions. With numerous efforts, the Cholangiocarcinoma market is hoping to be fuelled by providing better and long-term treatment options in the coming years. Some of the emerging therapies in the Cholangiocarcinoma Market includes Ivosidenib, Pemigatinib, Infigratinib, Larotrectinib, Keytruda, Acelarin, and others. Key companies in the Cholangiocarcinoma Market include Agios Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, QED Therapeutics, Delcath Systems, Nucana, Bayer, Loxo Oncology, and others.

Visit for sample pages:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/cholangiocarcinoma-cca-market

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Cholangiocarcinoma Competitive Intelligence Analysis Cholangiocarcinoma Market Overview at a Glance Cholangiocarcinoma Disease Background and Overview Cholangiocarcinoma Patient Journey Cholangiocarcinoma Epidemiology and Patient Population Cholangiocarcinoma Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Cholangiocarcinoma Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Cholangiocarcinoma Treatment Cholangiocarcinoma Marketed Products Cholangiocarcinoma Emerging Therapies Cholangiocarcinoma Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Cholangiocarcinoma Market Outlook (7 major markets) Cholangiocarcinoma Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Cholangiocarcinoma Market. Cholangiocarcinoma Market Drivers Cholangiocarcinoma Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Related Reports-

Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

DelveInsight’s Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Pipeline Insights, 2020

Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) market.