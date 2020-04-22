Content Management Software Market 2019-2027 / Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the content management software market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2013 to 2018 and a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the content management software market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the content management software market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the content management software market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key market players. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the content management software market by segmenting it based on deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The escalating growth of the digital content volumes across enterprises in different domains is the major growth driver of the content management software market in the years ahead. Businesses across various industries are going through digital transformations, due to various benefits like cost savings, improved customer relationships, enhanced decision-making capabilities, and innovations related to services and products. This, in turn, has resulted in the exponential growth of corporate data. For instance, the healthcare industry has been generating large digital data volumes, due to rapid digitalization of manual patient records, which is driven by legislative regulations and the rising need for providing better patient care at low costs.

By deployment mode, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premises. Based on organization size, the market is sectored into large enterprises and SMEs. The vertical segment includes BFSI, government and public utilities, healthcare and lifesciences, IT and telecom, publisher and broadcaster, education, defense, and others.

Key players operating in the content management software market are Awmous, Hyland Software, Higher Pixels, Kentico Software, Contentful, ClubRunner, KINDFUL, Open Source Matters, Rakuten, Third Light, WordPress Foundation, Xerox Corporation, Webflow, Progress Software Corporation, Panopto, Wrike, Softnews Media Group, Dries Buytaert and Drupal Association, and Adobe Systems, among others.

