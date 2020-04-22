Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – France Skincare Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Latest Innovation, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

“

Summary

The French skincare sector is led by the facial care category in both value and volume terms in 2019. The body care category is forecast to register the fastest value and volume growth during 2019-2024. Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading channel in distribution of skincare products in the country. L`Oreal S.A., Beiersdorf Ag and Laboratoires Pierre Fabre SA are the leading players in the French skincare sector. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the sector. Older consumers (55+ years) accounted for the highest consumption of skincare products in the country.

Country Profile report on the Skincare sector in France provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.

– Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2014-2024

– Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for body care, depilatories, facial care, hand care and make-up remover with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2019-2024

– Leading players: Market share of compaines (in value terms) and private labels (in value terms) in 2019

– Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash & carries & warehouse clubs, chemists/pharmacies, convenience stores, department stores, direct sellers, health & beauty stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, dollar stores, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, e-retailers other general retailers.

– Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for glass, flexible packaging, paper & board, rigid plastics, and rigid metal; pack type for: tube, jar, bottle, bag/sachet, tub, aerosol, carton-folding, speciality container and other pack type, closure type for: flip/snap top, dispenser, screw top, cap, film, lever closure, prize off, foil, twist off, stopper and other closure types, primary outer types for: carton – folding, blister pack, sleeve and shrink wrap.

Scope

– Per capita consumption of skincare is higher in France compared to the global level in 2019

– The per capita consumption of facial care products was higher than other skincare categories in 2019

– Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the French skincare sector

– Private labels are growing at a higher CAGR than brands in the French skincare sector

– Rigid plastics is the commonly used pack material in the French skincare sector

– Facial care is the most used category across leading cities in France

– Older consumers account for the leading share in the consumption of skincare products in France

