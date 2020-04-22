Coronavirus threat to global Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Assessment Analysis 2019-2025

In 2029, the Pneumococcal Vaccines market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Pneumococcal Vaccines market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Pneumococcal Vaccines market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Pneumococcal Vaccines market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

The report on the Pneumococcal Vaccines market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Pneumococcal Vaccines market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Pneumococcal Vaccines market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

Global Pneumococcal Vaccines market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Pneumococcal Vaccines market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Pneumococcal Vaccines market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Summary

Streptococcus pneumoniae (S. pneumoniae), a Gram-positive bacterial respiratory pathogen, is a leading cause of mortality and morbidity globally and is responsible for a large proportion of deaths due to infectious disease. In 2005, The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated 1.6 million deaths were caused by S. pneumoniae annually, including 0.7-1 million children under the age of 5 years. In Europe and the US, the annual incidence of pneumococcal disease ranges from 10 to 100 per 100,000 population. S. pneumoniae causes non-invasive infections such as acute otitis media, sinusitis, and bronchitis, as well as invasive infections such as pneumonia, meningitis, and septicemia. However, the introduction of pneumococcal conjugate and polysaccharide vaccines has significantly reduced burden associated with this disease, particularly in the pediatric and elderly segments.

While the pneumococcal vaccine market has been dominated by a very small number of players in most markets (Pfizer and Merck), and relatively little unmet need remains, the size of the market makes it a compelling proposition for players to consider entering. In 2018, GlobalData estimates the pneumococcal vaccines market to be $5.1B, with the best-selling vaccine globally, Prevnar (Prevenar outside the US) 13 accounting for $4.3B of these sales. Thus, while experts indicate that unmet need is modest, significant financial incentive remains for potential entrants. While GlobalData anticipates new pneumococcal vaccines to be launched in the forecast period, these agents only improve upon existing options, and will not change vaccination rates or vaccination recommendations, leaving pricing increases and population growth as the major influencers of the forecast.

Key Highlights

– During the 10-year forecast period, three pipeline products that are on track to launch, driving a forecast growth in the 9MM from $5.1b in 2018 to $6.2b in 2028, which represents a CAGR of 2%.

– The late stage pipeline for pneumococcal vaccines, targeting the unmet need of serogroup coverage, includes Mercks 15-valent pneumococcal vaccine V-114 and Pfizers 20-valent vaccine 20vPnC.

Key Questions Answered

– How will the pneumococcal vaccine market landscape in the 9MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Australia, South Korea) change from 20182028?

– What are the most promising late-stage pipeline products for pneumococcal vaccination?

– How do the clinical and commercial attributes of late-stage pipeline products compare with one another, and against existing immunization options?

– What are the remaining unmet needs in pneumococcal immunization?

– What drivers and barriers will affect pneumococcal vaccine sales in the 9MM over the forecast period?

Scope

– Overview of pneumococcal disease, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and current management strategies.

– Topline pneumococcal vaccines market revenue from 20182028. Annual cost of immunization and major pipeline product sales in this forecast period are included.

– Key topics covered include current vaccination options, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting pneumococcal vaccine sales in the 9MM.

– Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, synopses of innovative early-stage projects, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline products.

– Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global pneumococcal vaccine market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, constraints, and challenges.

– Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Research Methodology of Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Report

The global Pneumococcal Vaccines market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Pneumococcal Vaccines market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Pneumococcal Vaccines market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.