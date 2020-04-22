COVID-19 impact: Sweden Cigars and Cigarillos Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2026

Global Sweden Cigars and Cigarillos Market Growth Projection

The new report on the global Sweden Cigars and Cigarillos market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Sweden Cigars and Cigarillos market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Sweden Cigars and Cigarillos market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Sweden Cigars and Cigarillos market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Sweden Cigars and Cigarillos. In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.

The report suggests that the global Sweden Cigars and Cigarillos market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Sweden Cigars and Cigarillos market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Sweden Cigars and Cigarillos market over the considered assessment period.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Sweden Cigars and Cigarillos market:

Segmentation of the Sweden Cigars and Cigarillos Market

Summary

Sweden Cigars and Cigarillos, 2020 is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Swedish tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2029.

Tobacco is a market that is in long-term decline in Sweden. A combination of rising prices, growing health awareness, and the recent arrival of safer alternatives, such as e-cigarettes, resulted in all sectors suffering a fall in sales.

The Swedish cigar market is quite sizeable in Western European terms, although the overall market has contracted considerably in recent years. As of 2019, the market stands at 36 million pieces.

Scope

– Snus took 55.9% of sales in 2019 to make them by far the largest segment within the Swedish market.

– Swedish production is largely geared towards meeting domestic demand, although some output is for export markets.

– Cigars and all other tobacco products are inclined to tax which is in conduct to the regulations set up by the EU.

