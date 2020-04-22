COVID-19: Potential impact on Organic Tobacco Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2019-2026

Global Organic Tobacco Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Organic Tobacco market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Organic Tobacco market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Organic Tobacco market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Organic Tobacco market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Organic Tobacco market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Organic Tobacco market during the assessment period.

the demand for organic cigarettes and roll-your-own tobacco products, which is further boosting the growth of the smoking segment of the global organic tobacco market.

Rising use of hookah and water pipes expected to fuel the growth of the smoking segment in the MEA region

The smoking segment is estimated to gain more than 100 BPS between 2016 and 2026 in Latin America and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. Smoking is an attractive segment in terms of market share and CAGR and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The roll-your-own tobacco sub-segment of the smoking segment is anticipated to grow 2.5x by the end of the projected period in Latin America. In Eastern Europe, the smoking segment is projected to hold 90% of the market share by the end of 2026, owing to the ban on chewing and snuff tobacco in Europe. This segment is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. The segment also remains the most dominating segment in Western Europe in terms of both value and volume over the forecast period, due to increasing regulations on the consumption of smokeless form of tobacco. Roll-your-own tobacco is gaining popularity in the Western Europe organic tobacco market. Due to an increasing number of smokers in China, the smoking segment is predicted to be the most attractive segment holding a dominant share in the APEJ organic tobacco market. This segment is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. Rising use of hookah and water pipes in the MEA region is likely to drive the growth of the smoking segment in the region. Smoking is also anticipated to emerge as an attractive segment in terms of market share and CAGR and is expected to show its dominance over the forecast period in the MEA region. Consumption of tobacco across several smoking applications is primarily driving the growth of this segment in the MEA region.

