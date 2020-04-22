COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Value of Phenol Derivatives Market Predicted to Surpass US$ by the of 2036 2018 to 2028
The global Phenol Derivatives market is experiencing a slowdown in trade practices amidst the growing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. This is why, companies in the Phenol Derivatives market are vying opportunities that serve as alternative solutions to positively capitalize on the ongoing lockdown period. This and more strategic implications enclosed in our comprehensive report on the Phenol Derivatives market that will help you take market lead.
Assessment of the Global Phenol Derivatives Market
The recently published market study on the global Phenol Derivatives market by Fact.MR offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Phenol Derivatives market. Further, the study reveals that the global Phenol Derivatives market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.
The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Phenol Derivatives market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Phenol Derivatives market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Phenol Derivatives market.
Important market segments included in the report:
competitive landscape is hard pressing the chemical companies to incorporate innovation in their products, and to focus on the development of Green Chemistry, which is becoming pivotal for the companies for their holistic development and growth.
Extensively Used Phenol Derivative Bisphenol –A Expected to Trigger Phenol Derivatives Market
Bisphenol-A is a widely used phenol derivative, commonly adopted to produce polycarbonates and epoxy resins. Polycarbonate has huge applications in drink and food packaging industries, like in manufacturing impact-resistant safety equipment, medical instruments, water and baby bottles, and compact discs, etc. Additionally, epoxy resins are highly used by manufacturers to coat metal products, including bottle tops, water supply pipes, and food cans. Bisphenol-A, a widely used derivative of phenol, is also found in numerous thermal paper products, such as ATM receipts and cash register. Thus, phenol derivatives market is anticipated to grow on the back of extensive uses of Phenol derivatives, like Bisphenol- A.
Competitive Landscape: Phenol Derivatives Market
There are wide range of large, medium and small companies operating in the phenol derivatives market. Some of the leading stakeholders in phenol derivatives market are:
- LG Chemical Ltd.
- INEOS
- Midas Pharma
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Rheinmetall Waffe Munition
Segmentation: Phenol Derivatives Market
The phenol derivatives market can be segmented on the basis of derivative and application.
Based on application, the phenol derivative market can be classified as:
- Electronics
- Chemical Intermediate
- Coatings
- Automotive
- Other Industrial
By derivative, the phenol derivatives market can be segmented as:
- Bisphenol
- Epoxy Resin
- Polycarbonate
- Alkyl Phenol
- Phenolic Resin
- Caprolactum
- Others
