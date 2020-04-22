Dried Blueberries Market Analysis 2020-2027 by Key Companies –CAL SAN Enterprises Ltd, Karen’s Naturals, Graceland Fruit, Inc, Kiantama Oy

The global dried blueberries market is expected to reach US$ 679.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 375.1 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019-2027.

This market intelligence report on Dried Blueberries market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2017 to 2027. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Dried Blueberries market have also been mentioned in the study.

A comprehensive view of the Dried Blueberries market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market. PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from Dried Blueberries market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business’s activities and performance.

Company Profiles

CAL SAN Enterprises Ltd

Karen’s Naturals

Graceland Fruit, Inc

Kiantama Oy

Meduri Farms Inc

Naturipe Farms, LLC

Oregon Berry Packing, Inc.

Royal Nut Company

Shoreline Fruit LLC

True Blue Farms

Global dried blueberries market, based on the nature, was segmented as, conventional and organic. In 2018, conventional held the largest share of the market, by nature. However, the organic segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The awareness among the public for health risk associated with conventional products is fueling the demand for organic products these factors are anticipated to lead to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The market for dried blueberries is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising usage of the dried blueberries in food and beverages industry. Use of dried blueberries in bakery products, beverages, dairy and cereal and snacks bar to enhance the nutritional value of product. These are the factors impacting on the growth of the market in the coming years.

