Europe And MEA Inertial Navigation System Market 2019-2027 / Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Europe & MEA inertial navigation system market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Europe & MEA inertial navigation system market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Europe & MEA inertial navigation system market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the Europe & MEA inertial navigation system market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the Europe & MEA inertial navigation system market by segmenting the market based on the application, technology, grade, type, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

A rise in the acceptance of commercial UAVs is predicted to spur the expansion of the industry over the forecast timeline. In addition to this, increase in the certified pilots across the globe has assisted the firms for capturing aerial data and this is predicted to impel the growth of the Europe & MEA inertial navigation system industry over the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, the operational complicatedness related to high-end inertial navigation systems is likely to impede the growth of the industry over the forecast timeline. However, the production of commercial driverless cars will offer new growth avenues for industry players during the forecast timeline.

Based on the application, the market is sectored into Aircraft, Unmanned Marine Vehicles, Missiles, Military Armored Vehicles, Marine, Space Launch Vehicles, Unmanned Ground Vehicles, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles. On the basis of technology, the industry is classified into Mechanical Gyro, MEMS, Ring Laser Gyro, and Fiber Optics Gyro. In terms of grade, the market is divided into Marine Grade, Commercial Grade, Navigation Grade, Tactical Grade, and Space Grade. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Geometric INS, Strap Down INS, Semianalytic INS, and Analytics INS.

Key players involved in the Inertial Navigation System business in Europe & MEA include Avio SpA, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Collins, GE, NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION, KVH Industries, Inc., Raytheon Company, InnaLabs, Safran Colibrys SA, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, VectorNav Technologies, LLC, Systron Donner, Inc., Thales Group, Trimble Inc., and NovAtel Inc.

