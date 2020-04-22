Floating Docks and Drive-On Boat Lifts Market 2019-2025 / Growth, Trends And Forecast

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Floating Docks and Drive-On Boat Lifts market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Floating Docks and Drive-On Boat Lifts market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Floating Docks and Drive-On Boat Lifts market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the Floating Docks and Drive-On Boat Lifts market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new products & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the Floating Docks and Drive-On Boat Lifts market by segmenting the market based on product type, application, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The cost-effectiveness of floating docks as compared to wet docks makes it more preferred over the latter. In addition to this, floating docks helps in keeping the boat safe & dry while not in use with floats adjusting to lower or higher water conditions. Nevertheless, with floating docks not fit or apt for heavy loading as well as unloading it is likely to create barriers to the growth of the industry over the forecast period. However, massive new developments witnessed across the marine sector will boost the growth of the market and will annul the impact of hindrances on the market.

Based on the product type, the industry is sectored into Concrete Floating Dock, Plastic Floating Dock, Wood Floating Dock, and Metal Floating Dock. Application-wise, the market is classified into Residential and Commercial.

Some of the major players in the business include HydroHoist Marine Group, Meeco Sullivan, AccuDock, BELLINGHAM MARINE, MariCorp, Jetfloat, Candock, Wahoo Docks, Carolina Waterworks, Inc., Basta Boatlifts, CUBISYSTEM, SF Marina Systems,Dock Blocks, EZ Dock, Sunstream Boat Lifts, Flotation Systems Inc., Ingemar, JetDock Systems, Inc., Marine IP Ltd. (VersaDock), Technomarine, Marinetek, Martini Alfredo, PMS Dockmarine, Pontech, Shenzhen Blue Ocean Engineering Co., Ltd., and Walcon Marine Ltd.

